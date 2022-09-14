Vyve Teams with eero to Provide a Premier Home Internet Experience

The collaboration supports ultra-fast, reliable whole-home mesh wifi network connectivity, enabling faster speeds, enhanced security, and unsurpassed control

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyve Broadband, pioneers in bringing game-changing internet technology to traditionally underserved communities, announces that it has teamed with eero (an Amazon company), the first mesh home wifi system, to provide advanced whole-home wifi services to its internet customers. The agreement will enhance Vyve's internet offering by leveraging eero's mesh wifi systems which optimize their performance based on a household's network layout, connected devices, and overall network usage. This results in fast speeds, efficient coverage, and a reliable connection for Vyve's customers.

"Having a strong, reliable connection to your home is only as good as your ability to provide that strong connection to all of the devices under the roof," comments Phil Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, Vyve Broadband. "Teaming with eero helps us get that strong Vyve broadband signal to all of your devices without sacrificing speed, reliability, or security. Our eero-enabled wifi service provides an additional layer of management and troubleshooting abilities and the ability to deliver remote support to help our customers manage their eero devices and subscriptions. We're thrilled to be teaming with a world-class whole-home wifi provider."

Every eero device comes with encryption and security protocols. And for more advanced security, eero Secure protects your growing online life, helping to keep your personal information, devices, and network protected from online threats.

Vyve believes that access to information, literature, scholarly articles, arts and sciences, entertainment, politics, and people (among many others) are the building blocks of opportunity. With this relationship, Vyve is continuing its founding mission to provide essential high-speed internet services to traditionally underserved communities, regardless of location or socioeconomics.

To learn more about Vyve's eero-enabled Wi-Fi services, call 855-734-VYVE (8983) or visit http://www.vyvebroadband.com/.

About Vyve Broadband LLC

Vyve Broadband provides reliable, secure and affordable cable television, phone and internet services with speeds up to 1 Gig for residential and 10 Gig for business over an industry-leading fiber network. With over a decade of experience and hundreds of millions in network investment and upgrades, Vyve is carving a path to the future with you at the forefront. We're enhancing the way we work, play, educate and care for one another. At Vyve, you are our priority and the inspiration behind our advances. Vyve Broadband - Access Opportunity.

For media enquiries, please contact:

JSA for Vyve Business Services

1-866-695-3629 ext. 12

[email protected]

SOURCE Vyve Broadband