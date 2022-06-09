Vyvgart's Novel Mechanism of Action and Efficacy Are Top Advantages of the Brand, According to Neurologists Surveyed by Spherix Global Insights

Data suggest potential competitive edge over Alexion's Soliris on multiple treatment metrics

EXTON, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months into the launch of argenx's Vyvgart for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody (ACh-R) positive, neurologists identified (unaided) the brand's novel mechanism of action as the first neonatal Fc receptor blocker and efficacy as top advantages over current treatment options. Anticipated efficacy is also the most influential driver of use among early adopters, who are already highly satisfied with Vyvgart.

In the first quarterly deep dive included in Spherix's Launch Dynamix™ service, one interviewed neurologist states, "I like the mechanism of action because it is a targeted immunotherapy. By that, I mean, it's not like prednisone, Cellcept, or azathioprine, which are broad non-selective immune therapies. This is a targeted therapy, and its target is the pathogenic IgG antibody, which makes sense."

To no surprise for a new brand, neurologists identified lack of familiarity as a key barrier to use, an obstacle that argenx could help to overcome with increased detailing.

With few approved treatment options for gMG, only a minority of neurologists reported the preferred use of other agents as a barrier to Vyvgart. However, Alexion's blockbuster Soliris – also approved for gMG in ACh-R positive patients – was frequently discussed as a viable option prior to prescribing Vyvgart. Neurologists already consider Vyvgart to outperform Soliris on multiple treatment metrics, including safety.

Indeed, according to an interviewed neurologist, "I just worry about the side effects and things, although the safety data looks promising [for Vyvgart]. I guess the biggest thing working against Soliris is the black box warning for meningococcal infections, which absolutely horrifies patients when you mention it to them."

Given Ultomiris' similar black box warning, Spherix will probe neurologists' perceptions of the new brand – approved for gMG in April 2022 – relative to Vyvgart next month as part of the ongoing Launch Dynamix™: Vyvgart (argenx) and Ultomiris (Alexion) in gMG (US) report series.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Emma McFadden, Senior Insights Director, Neurology

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights