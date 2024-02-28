Vyzer and Akoya Partner to Enhance Consumer Financial Data Security and Access

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyzer, a leading digital wealth management platform, announces a strategic collaboration with Akoya, a 100% API-connected data access network. This partnership introduces Akoya as the third financial data aggregator in Vyzer's platform, broadening secure financial data access from more institutions and advancing data protection and user control for investors.

Vyzer: Advanced Wealth Management Platform

Vyzer goes beyond basic tracking, offering sophisticated, automated wealth management solutions. Designed for investors with substantial private investments, Vyzer's platform features automated and integrated data syncing for effortless wealth management.

Innovative Data Security and Access with Akoya

Akoya is transforming the way consumer financial data is shared. The Akoya network enables financial institutions of all sizes to conduct consumer-authorized data sharing in a secure, transparent, 100% API-based format. This approach enhances data security for clients by eliminating the need to share sensitive login credentials with third-party applications.

Akoya simplifies data access, enabling multiple API connections, through a single integration, thus enhancing security and reducing maintenance. With a network of over 4,500 financial institutions, Akoya ensures data security and scalability with informed consumer consent, transparency and data minimization.

Consumer Benefits

Akoya's technology allows Vyzer clients to control their financial data with the OAuth protocol. Clients can grant, modify, or revoke data access, ensuring transparency and enhanced connectivity with a broader range of financial institutions.

"100% of Akoya's traffic goes through secure APIs and requires explicit consent from the consumer, we don't access consumer passwords and we don't screen scrape. All consumers deserve this protection and control," said Behram Panthaki, Chief Operating Officer at Akoya. "Our collaboration with Vyzer will provide their customers with a diversified portfolio of management tools, fostering simpler, more secure wealth and portfolio management."

Vyzer's Commitment to Advanced Solutions

Vyzer's collaboration with Akoya as a third aggregator underscores its commitment to secure, innovative financial tools. This partnership solves banking integration challenges and allows clients to securely access a unified view of their investment data without compromising privacy.

"Integrating Akoya into our network is a vital step in ensuring a secure and transparent wealth management experience for our clients," said Vyzer CEO Litan Yahav. "This move not only aligns with our vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology but also emphasizes our commitment to solving the complexities of bank connectivity by utilizing multiple aggregators."

About Akoya

Akoya is transforming the way consumer financial data is accessed and shared. Through a single integration to the Akoya Data Access Network, data aggregators and fintechs can directly connect with financial institutions to securely obtain consumer-permissioned financial data through APIs. Akoya manages these relationships and serves as an interoperable solution available to the entire financial services industry.

Visit www.akoya.com to learn more.

About Vyzer

Vyzer, a leading platform for private investors, manages complex portfolios across all asset classes through a single dashboard, integrating AI-driven insights for optimal wealth management.

For more information about Vyzer and the collaboration: www.vyzer.co.

Email: [email protected]

