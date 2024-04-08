Vyzrd Strengthens Leadership Team Amid Continued Global Expansion

SYDNEY and LONDON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyzrd, a leading Australian climate technology start-up, is pleased to announce the appointment of two senior industry executives to strengthen its leadership team.

Kevin Bourne, formerly Head of Investment Research, and Greg Wallace, previously Head of Quantitative Research at S&P Global Sustainable1, bring extensive experience in the fields of climate & ESG model design and sustainable finance to their new roles at Vyzrd.

Vyzrd | New Members of the Executive Leadership Team

Bourne will serve as Head of Markets, and Wallace will take on the role of Head of Quantitative Research, both leveraging close to 30 years of industry experience across global firms such as HSBC, FTSE Russell / LSEG, Credit Suisse, IHS Markit and S&P Global.

Bourne remarked, "Joining Vyzrd presents a material opportunity to advance climate analytics within financial markets. The need for robust, integrated, and meaningful climate benchmarks is clear and Vyzrd's technology led approach uniquely positions it to win."

Wallace shared his perspective saying, "Vyzrd is at the forefront of integrating climate and ESG considerations into financial strategies and, addressing a significant gap in the market. I am excited to be part of a company that not only meets but anticipates the demands of regulatory changes and market needs."

Vyzrd CEO, Sunil Rana, underscored the significance of these appointments, "Welcoming Kevin and Greg to Vyzrd is a key milestone for our company as their insights and leadership will propel us forward at this pivotal moment. Their presence in London will also bring us closer to our clients in Europe." He further added, "Our ability to attract senior executives with profound knowledge of financial markets, Climate Risk and ESG domains, is a strong indicator of the strength of our client value proposition."

Bourne's and Wallace's appointments follow another significant appointment that Vyzrd made last year, that of Ross Allen as its Chief Commercial Officer. Allen, a recognised industry expert in the areas of derivatives, valuations, and risk, spent much of his career at IHS Markit where he was part of its growth story from a startup to its USD 44Bn acquisition by S&P Global in 2022.

About Vyzrd

Vyzrd is an industry leading AI driven decision and analytics platform that calculates the impact of climate change & other key sustainability risks on a company's current and future financial performance. Vyzrd's B2B enterprise software and SaaS platform is designed to support senior executives, Boards, and investors with the necessary financial, operational, strategic, and risk intelligence around climate and sustainability issues. We work with Fortune 500 companies, consulting firms, PE firms, financial institutions etc. by providing them with business-critical insights across a range of use-cases including Net Zero strategy, decarbonisation, M&A transactions, portfolio analysis, etc.

