VYZYO and CAMPOST Sign Commercial Partnership Agreement to Deploy and Operate Digital Payment and Mobile Financial Services in Cameroon

LONDON and YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VYZYO, a rapidly growing mobile financial services technology company, and CAMPOST, the national provider of postal and financial services in Cameroon, today jointly announced that the two companies have signed a commercial partnership agreement to deploy and operate digital payment and mobile financial services throughout Cameroon.

VYZYO will initially deploy its VYZYOPay™ solution for CAMPOST. VYZYOPay is a state-of-the-art mobile financial services technology platform that will enable CAMPOST to securely rollout and manage digital payments for government services, money transfers and international remittances as well as mobile financial services for micro-credit and micro-savings.

As part of the partnership between the two companies, VYZYO will also provide CAMPOST with strategic consultancy to increase the awareness, education and, most importantly, the adoption of these services, especially among the large underbanked and unbanked segments of the population in Cameroon.

CAMPOST is also planning to enable digital payments and mobile financial services for higher education, welfare disbursement and micro-insurance.

"Our partnership with VYZYO and the new digital payment and mobile financial services we are launching together will strengthen our competitive positioning and create important new revenue streams for CAMPOST," stated Pierre Kaldadak, CEO of CAMPOST. "More importantly and based on a strategic vision we share with VYZYO, our new digital services hold the potential to improve the lives of our customers in Cameroon and will deliver new access to essential services that were previously unavailable to many segments of our society."

CAMPOST's new services are intended to be both financially and socially inclusive and will be available to the entire population of the country, including those with limited or no access to banking services, health care and communications infrastructure.

"We are confident that these new CAMPOST services will change the lives of all Cameroonians for the better and will promote social inclusion with the aim of democratizing access to basic social services and improve the opportunities, well-being, and dignity of individuals and groups in all the cities and towns of our country," said Jéhu Ndoumi, Director General of VYZYO's local subsidiary YUNUS Cameroon. "At the same time, these new digital payment and mobile financial services will give all CAMPOST customers the opportunity to access new innovative transaction possibilities from the convenience of their mobile devices that were previously offered only by banks and insurance companies and were accessible only by the privileged segments of society."

VYZYO will also deploy its smart point-of-sale (PoS) terminals at CAMPOST branches and other strategic locations around Cameroon. These POS terminals will be securely integrated with the VYZYOPay platform and include a contactless NFC module, intuitive touchscreen and camera along with all the necessary local, regional and international certifications from Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay and other popular payment methods. These PoS terminals will allow CAMPOST customers to make payments with traditional debit and credit cards as well as contactless mobile payments with QR Code and NFC.

"These new services and the supporting local ecosystem we are building are strategically reshaping the landscape for digital payments and mobile financial services in Cameroon. With this, we are laying the foundation for what we believe every citizen around the world should have access to at a basic level," explained VJ Odedra, founder and Group CEO of VYZYO. "We are delighted with the growing demand we are experiencing from prominent organizations and institutions like CAMPOST and will be announcing similar new deployments of our VYZYOPay and other platforms, which include solutions for telecoms, messaging, VAS and fintech services, in the very near future."

About VYZYO

VYZYO is a rapidly growing provider of platforms and technologies for enabling and operating mobile financial services and digital payments. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, has subsidiaries in France, Tunisia, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Thailand and India, and works closely with local partners throughout Africa and Asia. VYZYO currently has several telecom licenses and has access to payment provider and mobile money licenses around the world. For more information, please visit www.vyzyo.com.

About CAMPOST

CAMPOST is the national provider of postal and financial services in Cameroon. In addition to providing traditional postal services, CAMPOST also provides banking, insurance and digital business services, including logistics for e-commerce. To read more about CAMPOST, please visit www.campost.cm.

