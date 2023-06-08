W. C. Bradley Co. Acquires Dansons US LLC

Joining forces to create a backyard platform for future growth.

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. C. Bradley Co. acquired Dansons US LLC and its subsidiaries on June 7, 2023, adding to its portfolio of outdoor consumer product businesses.

The agreement brings together two organizations with iconic brands including Char-Broil®, TIKI®, Pit Boss®, Oklahoma Joe's® and Louisiana Grills®, high quality product portfolios, and a shared passion for innovation to create significant value for its consumers and other stakeholders.

Additionally, W. C. Bradley Co. and Dansons share a faith- and family-focused foundation, highly engaged team members, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. James G. Hillenbrand, CEO of W. C. Bradley Co., stated, "We are excited to partner with the Dansons' team. This combination is a natural fit of strong cultures, brands and partners."

About W. C. Bradley Co.

W. C. Bradley Co. is a global diversified holding company, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. Founded in 1885, it is privately held, now reaching into its 7th generation of family ownership. The company has a unique history that includes early investment in The Coca-Cola Company, operating diverse businesses in the textiles industry, retailing outdoor sports equipment and apparel, and manufacturing barbecue grills. W. C. Bradley Co.'s current operating businesses include Char-Broil LLC, Lamplight Farms Incorporated, Badlands Gear Co. and WCB Real Estate Holdings LLC. W. C. Bradley Co. has a powerful culture, rooted in tradition, integrity and servant leadership.

About Dansons US LLC

Dansons is a company built on family values and is committed to delivering superior results with uncompromising integrity and reinvesting in those in need. Dansons is a global consumer goods corporation headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has been proudly family-owned and managed by Dan Thiessen, Jeff Thiessen, and Jordan Thiessen. The company started in 1999 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company's product and brand portfolio serve multiple customer segments including pellet, charcoal, and gas grills and smokers, and pellet-fuel, along with grilling accessories, spices and sauces, apparel, camping gear and more. Their iconic brands include industry leading grill brands - Pit Boss® and Louisiana Grills® - among others, and high-quality gun safes through its Surelock® brand of products.

SOURCE W. C. Bradley Co.