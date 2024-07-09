W HOTELS EXPANDS ITS 'W PRESENTS' SERIES, ENHANCING LIVE MUSIC EXPERIENCES WITH A MULTI-DESTINATION GLOBAL TOUR

W PRESENTS will also have a stage at other W Hotel properties this year, including W Brisbane, W Budapest, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, W Hollywood, W Koh Samui, W Maldives, W New Orleans – French Quarter, W Philadelphia, W Toronto, with event dates soon to be announced.

From its own record label to professional recording studios (Sound Suites) at select properties, and a global music festival series, W Hotels has been fortifying its reputation as a steadfast supporter of the music industry for decades. A discerning arbiter of talent and an influential connector in the space, W Hotels has left an indelible mark on the lifestyle hospitality and cultural landscape with an innovative approach to programming that is cultivating experiences for the next generation of luxury traveler.

"Music has always been at the core of the W Hotels brand. As the brand continues its global transformation, it is an exciting next step to expand our global W PRESENTS series and bring even more curated experiences to our hotels and reimagined properties," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "These experiences showcasing established and supporting emerging artists not only represent our commitment to setting new standards within the industry, but also allow us to continue to serve as a connector of culture for our guests around the world."

W PRESENTS is more than just a live music series – it is a vibrant platform dedicated to celebrating the universal connectivity of music. Curated by LP Giobbi, the program offers a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a world of new sounds and foster connections in the intimate setting of W Hotels properties around the world.

"W PRESENTS is a celebration of musical diversity, designed to transport our guests through experiential journeys that are authentic to the locale," says LP Giobbi, Global Music Director, W Hotels. "This series blends local talent with international artists to celebrate the universal language of music. It is a natural next step for the series to expand and we are proud to be empowering artistry on a global scale."

In collaboration with FEMME HOUSE, LP Giobbi's nonprofit aimed at creating opportunities for women, gender-expansive, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ creatives in the music industry, W PRESENTS will also serve as host for free in-person production and music engineering workshops focused on beginner-level studio techniques at select markets, to invest in local talent around the country. As a further extension of W Hotels empowering musicians from the studio to the stage, select artists from the FEMME HOUSE organization will also open at W PRESENTS shows around the world including artists such as Nadia Meliani, Adrienne, Modern Lover, Cassie, and more.

"FEMME HOUSE's impact happens at the intersection of community support, shared resources, and an abundant opportunity that results from combining the two," says HERMIXALOT, Co-Founder and Executive Director, FEMME HOUSE. "We are honored to have partners like W Hotels who share our commitment to education, visual representation, and ultimately, equity in music."

To date, W PRESENTS has hosted showcases at W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal, W South Beach, W Toronto, W Seattle, W Nashville, W Philadelphia, W Montreal, W Aspen, W Algarve, W Shanghai – The Bund, and W Osaka, and has featured artists including Channel Tres, DJ_Dave, NEIL FRANCES, Aluna, HVNLEE, Joshua Lang, Giolì & Assia, and DJ Gee Xella to name a few.

About W Hotels

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality for over two decades. With nearly 70 destinations around the world, the detail-driven design, signature Whatever/Whenever service, and buzzing Living Rooms cultivate experiences of social connectivity. Each location brings together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, creating spaces for new perspectives and a freedom of self-expression. W Hotels is currently undergoing a multi-year brand evolution, to meet the needs of today's guest and deliver a new generation of luxury lifestyle experiences. For more information on W Hotels, visit w-hotels.com and stay connected on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube. W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

About FEMME HOUSE

FEMME HOUSE creates opportunities for women, gender-expansive, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ creatives in the technical and behind-the-scenes areas of music. We are developing the future producers, mixers, engineers, DJs, artists, and executives of the industry by providing education and scholarships, cultivating community, furthering visual representation, and leveraging our platform to amplify the voices of marginalized communities. Learn more at https://www.thisisfemmehouse.com/.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.