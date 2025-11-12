W Moving & Storage Expands White-Glove Relocation Services from New York to South Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W Moving & Storage, Miami's emerging leader in luxury relocation and white-glove moving services, is proud to announce the expansion of its tailored long-distance moving program designed specifically for individuals and families relocating from New York to South Florida. This strategic expansion reflects the company's commitment to serving the growing number of clients seeking refined, high-touch service across Miami, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Delray Beach.

Luxury Moves from NYC to Miami - W Moving and Storage White-Glove Service - W Moving and Storage

"We recognized a clear increase in clients seeking stability, economic benefits, and a vibrant cultural environment. With that understanding, we expanded our exclusive relocation and tailored moving service design to provide a seamless, elevated experience for those making South Florida their new home."

As luxury real estate and high-design living continue to define South Florida's growth, W Moving & Storage has positioned itself as a trusted partner for those who value precision, discretion, and thoughtful care. The company specializes in high-end residential moves, designer furniture handling, fine art handling and transport, and architecturally significant collections, supported by a team trained in museum-quality packing standards and white-glove installation practices.

W Moving is redefining luxury relocation in South Florida by combining meticulous planning with a refined, concierge-level service model. Every project is approached with the same consideration one might apply to placing a cherished object within a carefully composed room. The process is rooted in transparent communication, listening, and understanding the emotional and practical needs of each client.

"Our role is not simply to move belongings," Bijelic adds. "It is to steward environments, preserve intention, and ensure that our clients feel supported—from the first planning conversation to the moment the final piece is placed."

As the movement from New York to South Florida accelerates, W Moving & Storage stands at the forefront of exclusive, executive-level relocations, offering a refined, deeply personal approach shaped by the ongoing New York to Miami migration stream.

About W Moving Corp

Founded two years ago, W Moving & Storage emerged from Vlado Bijelic's vision to elevate the moving experience. Bijelic began shaping the moving landscape in the 1990s and has since built 16 years of leadership in the Miami market and 17 years in the New York market.

Contact: Vlado Bijelic

Name of Media Contact: Aneta Ilic

Title of Media Contact: Brand Manager

Company Name: W Moving Corp

Contact E-mail: [email protected]

Contact Phone Number: (917) 373-8851

Website URL: https://wmovingandstorage.com/

SOURCE W Moving Corp