W. P. Carey Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights



2026 First Quarter Net income attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $176.3 Diluted earnings per share $0.80



AFFO (millions) $288.7 AFFO per diluted share $1.30

Raising 2026 AFFO guidance range to between $5.16 and $5.26 per diluted share, based on higher anticipated full-year investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion





First quarter cash dividend of $0.930 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.72 per share

Real Estate Portfolio

Investment volume of $682.0 million completed year to date, including $585.3 million during the first quarter and $96.7 million subsequent to quarter end





Active capital investments and commitments of $178.8 million scheduled to be completed in the remainder of 2026





Gross disposition proceeds of $162.6 million during the first quarter, including $75.2 million from the sale of the Company's 11 remaining self-storage operating properties





Contractual same-store rent growth of 2.4% year over year

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

Equity –



Completed an underwritten public offering, selling 6.9 million shares of common stock subject to forward sale agreements, representing total gross proceeds of $496.8 million



Settled a portion of outstanding forward sale agreements for net proceeds totaling $247.1 million



Approximately $653.5 million of equity subject to forward sale agreements remained available for settlement at quarter end





Debt –



Issued €500 million of 3.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031



Issued €500 million of 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2035



Repaid €500 million of 2.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026



Amended senior unsecured credit facility, replacing a €215 million term loan with a new CAD$347 million term loan with an all-in rate of 3.1% at quarter end



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We've had a strong start to the year, backed by continued investment momentum and successful execution in the capital markets. Combined with the depth of our pipeline and the performance of our portfolio, this has enabled us to raise our full-year outlook for both investment volume and AFFO per share," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer.

"With substantial liquidity and our 2026 equity needs already addressed, we're confident in our ability to continue deploying capital accretively. And based on the investments we've completed to date, our current pipeline and capital projects delivering this year, we have visibility into well over a billion dollars of investments at cap rates averaging in the mid-sevens. When coupled with our best-in-class rent escalations, we believe the strength and consistency of that growth will drive long‑term shareholder value."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2026 first quarter totaled $454.5 million, up 10.9% from $409.9 million for the 2025 first quarter.



Lease revenues increased due primarily to net investment activity and rent escalations.



Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased primarily as a result of net investment activity.



Operating property revenues decreased due primarily to the sale of the Company's entire self-storage operating portfolio, comprising 63 properties sold during 2025 and 11 properties sold during the 2026 first quarter.



Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2026 first quarter was $176.3 million, up 40.1% from $125.8 million for the 2025 first quarter, due primarily to higher gains from remeasurement of foreign debt, a lower non-cash allowance for credit loss on finance leases, higher gain on sale of real estate and the accretive impact of net investment activity, partly offset by higher impairment charges.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2026 first quarter was $1.30 per diluted share, up 11.1% from $1.17 per diluted share for the 2025 first quarter, primarily reflecting the accretive impact of net investment activity, rent escalations and higher other lease-related income, partly offset by higher interest expense.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO, which is a non-GAAP supplemental performance metric, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

On March 12, 2026, the Company reported that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.930 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.72 per share, representing a 4.5% increase compared to the 2025 first quarter. The dividend was paid on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

AFFO GUIDANCE

The Company has raised its guidance range for the 2026 full year, primarily reflecting higher expected investment volume and lower estimated potential rent loss from tenant credit events, and currently expects to report AFFO of between $5.16 and $5.26 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions:

(i) investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion, which is revised higher;

(ii) disposition volume of between $250 million and $750 million, which is unchanged;

(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $103 million and $106 million, which is unchanged;

(iv) property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs, of between $56 million and $60 million, which is unchanged; and

(v) tax expense (on an AFFO basis) of between $45 million and $49 million, which is unchanged.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on AFFO and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

Year to date, the Company completed investments totaling $682.0 million, including $585.3 million during the 2026 first quarter and $96.7 million subsequent to quarter end.





The Company currently has nine capital investments and commitments totaling $178.8 million scheduled to be completed during 2026. In addition, the Company has two capital investments and commitments totaling $101.5 million scheduled to be completed during 2027.

Dispositions

During the 2026 first quarter, the Company disposed of 19 properties for gross proceeds totaling $162.6 million, including the sale of the Company's 11 remaining self-storage operating properties for gross proceeds totaling $75.2 million.

Contractual Same-Store Rent Growth

As of March 31, 2026, contractual same-store rent growth was 2.4% year over year, on a constant currency basis.

Composition

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,703 properties, comprising 185 million square feet leased to 374 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 12.1 years and an occupancy rate of 98.1%. In addition, the Company owned four hotel operating properties and one student housing operating property, totaling approximately 0.5 million square feet.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total liquidity of $2.8 billion, primarily comprising $1.9 billion of available capacity under its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility (net of amounts reserved for standby letters of credit), in addition to cash and cash equivalents and available net proceeds under unsettled forward equity sale agreements.

Forward Equity

As previously announced, on February 17, 2026, the Company sold 6,000,000 shares of common stock subject to forward sale agreements through an underwritten public offering, and on February 24, 2026 sold an additional 900,000 shares of common stock subject to forward sale agreements through the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, for aggregate gross proceeds totaling $496.8 million.





On March 31, 2026, the Company settled a portion of its outstanding forward sale agreements, issuing 3,450,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds totaling $247.1 million.





As of March 31, 2026, in combination with shares of common stock sold during 2025 under its ATM program subject to forward sale agreements, the Company had a total of 9,708,496 shares available for settlement under forward sale agreements, representing anticipated net proceeds totaling approximately $653.5 million.

Senior Unsecured Notes

As previously announced, on February 24, 2026, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of €1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, comprising the following tranches:



€500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due October 2, 2031; and



€500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due May 10, 2035.



On March 13, 2026, the Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay €500 million of 2.250% Senior Unsecured Notes.

Senior Unsecured Credit Facility Amendment

As previously announced, on March 11, 2026, the Company amended its senior unsecured credit facility, replacing the €215 million term loan that it repaid in February with a new CAD$347 million term loan of an equivalent notional amount and under the same terms, duration and extension options. Proceeds were used primarily to finance new investment activity in Canada and it has a floating interest rate of Term CORRA + 80 basis points, for an all-in rate of approximately 3.1% as of March 31, 2026.

The amendment also improved the Company's revolver pricing grid by 5 basis points across all levels.

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Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2026 first quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 28, 2026, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

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Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

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W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,703 net lease properties covering approximately 185 million square feet as of March 31, 2026. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

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Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "will be," "goals," "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "opportunities," "possibility," "strategy," "maintain" or the negative version of these words and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Jason Fox regarding W. P. Carey's ability to deploy capital, its current pipeline, its visibility into investment volume and cap rates, and statements about long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to fluctuating interest rates, the impact of inflation and tariffs on our tenants and us, the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases, and domestic or geopolitical crises, such as terrorism, military conflict, war or the perception that hostilities may be imminent, political instability or civil unrest, or other conflict, and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the SEC, could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

[email protected]

* * * * *

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements — net lease and other $ 14,624,466

$ 14,451,306 Land, buildings and improvements — operating properties 228,074

286,079 Net investments in finance leases and loans receivable 1,199,048

1,171,886 In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,467,240

2,466,199 Above-market rent intangible assets 658,128

668,707 Investments in real estate 19,176,956

19,044,177 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (a) (3,573,321)

(3,578,330) Assets held for sale, net 10,536

3,327 Net investments in real estate 15,614,171

15,469,174 Equity method investments 309,337

310,178 Cash and cash equivalents 239,266

155,329 Other assets, net 1,053,277

1,068,480 Goodwill 983,970

987,071 Total assets $ 18,200,021

$ 17,990,232







Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 7,415,872

$ 6,950,261 Unsecured term loans, net 1,174,835

1,196,366 Unsecured revolving credit facility 61,968

435,417 Non-recourse mortgages, net 101,074

140,646 Debt, net 8,753,749

8,722,690 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 624,424

670,038 Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 98,329

104,055 Deferred income taxes 151,742

151,820 Dividends payable 211,084

207,487 Total liabilities 9,839,328

9,856,090







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 222,738,368 and 219,145,876 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 223

219 Additional paid-in capital 12,059,559

11,830,737 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (3,574,363)

(3,539,592) Deferred compensation obligation 100,549

80,239 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (241,286)

(253,346) Total stockholders' equity 8,344,682

8,118,257 Noncontrolling interests 16,011

15,885 Total equity 8,360,693

8,134,142 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,200,021

$ 17,990,232

________ (a) Includes $2.1 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and $1.5 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 402,831

$ 389,154

$ 353,768 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 27,686

26,716

17,458 Operating property revenues 12,050

18,379

33,094 Other lease-related income 10,452

8,137

3,121

453,019

442,386

407,441 Investment Management:









Other advisory income and reimbursements 1,000

1,076

1,067 Asset management revenue 490

1,085

1,350

1,490

2,161

2,417

454,509

444,547

409,858 Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 136,183

145,339

129,607 Impairment charges — real estate 40,008

39,690

6,854 General and administrative 27,348

25,899

26,967 Reimbursable tenant costs 19,692

19,371

17,092 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 14,552

13,859

11,706 Operating property expenses 8,694

11,863

16,544 Stock-based compensation expense 7,441

8,650

9,148 Merger and other expenses 1,180

478

556

255,098

265,149

218,474 Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (78,460)

(75,431)

(68,804) Gain on sale of real estate, net 54,141

52,791

43,777 Other gains and (losses) (a) 6,791

(10,131)

(42,197) Non-operating income (b) 4,704

2,516

7,910 Earnings from equity method investments 4,543

4,109

5,378

(8,281)

(26,146)

(53,936) Income before income taxes 191,130

153,252

137,448 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (14,634)

1,310

(11,632) Net Income 176,496

154,562

125,816 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (194)

(6,243)

8 Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 176,302

$ 148,319

$ 125,824











Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.80

$ 0.67

$ 0.57 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.80

$ 0.67

$ 0.57 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 220,620,496

220,469,827

220,401,156 Diluted 221,618,296

221,169,776

220,720,310











Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.930

$ 0.920

$ 0.890

__________ (a) Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2026 primarily comprises net gains on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $15.5 million, a mark-to-market unrealized loss for our investment in shares of Lineage of $10.3 million and non-cash unrealized gains on non-hedging derivatives of $2.2 million. (b) Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2026 comprises a dividend of $2.9 million from our investment in shares of Lineage, interest income on deposits of $2.0 million and realized losses on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $0.2 million.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 176,302

$ 148,319

$ 125,824 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 135,480

144,641

128,937 Gain on sale of real estate, net (54,141)

(52,791)

(43,777) Impairment charges — real estate 40,008

39,690

6,854 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 2,263

2,255

1,643 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (25)

5,958

(78) Total adjustments 123,585

139,753

93,579 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (c) 299,887

288,072

219,403 Adjustments:









Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (24,178)

(20,758)

(19,033) Stock-based compensation 7,441

8,650

9,148 Other (gains) and losses (d) (6,791)

10,131

42,197 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,139

4,888

4,782 Tax expense (benefit) – deferred and other 2,727

(11,708)

(782) Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 2,498

941

1,123 Merger and other expenses 1,180

478

556 Other amortization and non-cash items 593

589

560 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 213

(43)

(86) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (52)

(116)

(48) Total adjustments (11,230)

(6,948)

38,417 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 288,657

$ 281,124

$ 257,820











Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 299,887

$ 288,072

$ 219,403 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (c) $ 1.35

$ 1.30

$ 0.99 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 288,657

$ 281,124

$ 257,820 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (c) $ 1.30

$ 1.27

$ 1.17 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 221,618,296

221,169,776

220,720,310

__________ (a) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Earnings from equity method investments on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (b) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (c) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (d) Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2026 primarily comprises net gains on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $15.5 million, a mark-to-market unrealized loss for our investment in shares of Lineage of $10.3 million, and non-cash unrealized gains on non-hedging derivatives of $2.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate, impairment charges on real estate or other assets incidental to the company's main business, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on loans receivable and finance leases, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense, amortization of discounts and premiums on debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the mark-to-market fair value of equity securities, merger and acquisition expenses, spin-off expenses, and income and expenses associated with our captive insurance company. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO because they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors with a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because we believe it will help them better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency exchange rate losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.