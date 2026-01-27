W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2025. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 2a Box 3 Box 1b Box 2b Box 2f Box 5



Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Nondividend

Distributions Qualified

Dividends(1) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(2) Section 897

Capital

Gain(3) Section

199A

Dividends(4) Section

1061 One-

Year

Amounts

Disclosure(5) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure(5) 12/31/2024 1/15/2025 $0.8800000 $0.8297063 $0.0502937 $0.0000000 $0.0001981 $0.0502937 $0.0000000 $0.8295082 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 3/31/2025 4/15/2025 $0.8900000 $0.8391348 $0.0508652 $0.0000000 $0.0002003 $0.0508652 $0.0000000 $0.8389345 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 6/30/2025 7/15/2025 $0.9000000 $0.8485633 $0.0514367 $0.0000000 $0.0002026 $0.0514367 $0.0000000 $0.8483607 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 9/30/2025 10/15/2025 $0.9100000 $0.8579918 $0.0520082 $0.0000000 $0.0002048 $0.0520082 $0.0000000 $0.8577870 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 12/31/2025(6) 1/15/2026 $0.1369044 $0.1290801 $0.0078243 $0.0000000 $0.0000308 $0.0078243 $0.0000000 $0.1290493 $0.0000000 $0.0000000





(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (3) Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (4) Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (5) For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests". (6) A portion of the $0.92 per share dividend paid on 1/15/2026 has been applied to the 2025 tax year. The remainder will be taxed in 2026. Reallocations may not total Distribution Per Share due to rounding.

