W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

News provided by

W. P. Carey Inc.

Jan 27, 2026, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2025. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 5

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Nondividend
Distributions

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)

Section 897
Capital
Gain(3)

Section
199A
Dividends(4)

Section
1061 One-
Year
Amounts
Disclosure(5)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure(5)

12/31/2024

1/15/2025

$0.8800000

$0.8297063

$0.0502937

$0.0000000

$0.0001981

$0.0502937

$0.0000000

$0.8295082

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

3/31/2025

4/15/2025

$0.8900000

$0.8391348

$0.0508652

$0.0000000

$0.0002003

$0.0508652

$0.0000000

$0.8389345

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

6/30/2025

7/15/2025

$0.9000000

$0.8485633

$0.0514367

$0.0000000

$0.0002026

$0.0514367

$0.0000000

$0.8483607

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

9/30/2025

10/15/2025

$0.9100000

$0.8579918

$0.0520082

$0.0000000

$0.0002048

$0.0520082

$0.0000000

$0.8577870

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

12/31/2025(6)

1/15/2026

$0.1369044

$0.1290801

$0.0078243

$0.0000000

$0.0000308

$0.0078243

$0.0000000

$0.1290493

$0.0000000

$0.0000000


(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(4)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(5)

For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

(6)

A portion of the $0.92 per share dividend paid on 1/15/2026 has been applied to the 2025 tax year. The remainder will be taxed in 2026. Reallocations may not total Distribution Per Share due to rounding.

                                                                                                                                                           

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,662 net lease properties covering approximately 183 million square feet as of September 30, 2025. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

W. P. Carey to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026

W. P. Carey to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026

W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth...
W. P. Carey Announces Record Full-Year Investment Volume of $2.1 Billion and Provides Business Update

W. P. Carey Announces Record Full-Year Investment Volume of $2.1 Billion and Provides Business Update

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics