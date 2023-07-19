W. P. Carey Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

W. P. Carey Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

Receives Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey (W. P. Carey,  NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the next 12 months. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current U.S. employees say about their experience working at W. P. Carey. This year, 96% of participants said it's a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Our recognition as a Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year shows our ongoing commitment to creating a positive employee experience and culture. We recognize that our employees are critical to our long-term success and strive to create an inclusive and fulfilling workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to do their best," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that W. P. Carey stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Additional highlights from W. P. Carey's survey results include the following feedback from respondents:

  • 95% believe they work in an inclusive environment that welcomes differences
  • 97% reported that W. P. Carey has a generous benefit program
  • 94% believe W. P. Carey executives fully embody the best characteristics of the company
  • 94% feel that the company is concerned with their overall well-being
  • 95% are proud to tell others they work at W. P. Carey

For more information on W. P. Carey's benefits, employee programs and culture, read W. P. Carey's 2022 ESG Report.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com 

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166 
[email protected] 

