W. P. Carey Inc. Announces 75th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Increase

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.038 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.15 per share and marking W. P. Carey's 75th consecutive quarterly dividend increase since going public in 1998. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey, said: "We are extremely proud of our more than 20-year history of annual dividend increases, reflecting our commitment to providing rising income and building long-term value for our shareholders."

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,204 net lease properties covering approximately 138 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

