NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will present at REITweek® 2018 to be held at the New York Hilton Midtown.

A live audio webcast will be available at www.wpcarey.com/NAREIT, after which an audio replay will be available for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc. will also host meetings with institutional investors on Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6. To request a meeting with management, please contact Institutional Investor Relations.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades, the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in North America and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-present-at-nareit-reitweek-2018-on-june-7-2018-300652083.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wpcarey.com

