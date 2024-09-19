W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.875 per Share

News provided by

W. P. Carey Inc.

Sep 19, 2024, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.875 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.50 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,291 net lease properties covering approximately 170 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of June 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected] 

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

W. P. Carey Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

W. P. Carey Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the...
W. P. Carey to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

W. P. Carey to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics