W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.920 per Share

W. P. Carey Inc.

Dec 15, 2025, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.920 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.68 per share. This represents a 4.5% increase in the dividend compared to the 2024 fourth quarter. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,662 net lease properties covering approximately 183 million square feet as of September 30, 2025. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

