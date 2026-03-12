W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.930 per Share

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.930 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.72 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,682 net lease properties covering approximately 183 million square feet as of December 31, 2025. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

