W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.071 per Share

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.071 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.28 per share. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

