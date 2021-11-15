W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU names new dean -- Ohad Kadan to join the school in July 2022

"I am thrilled to be joining W. P. Carey and ASU and am looking forward to the continued growth of an already outstanding school," said Kadan. "One of the things that most excites me about W. P. Carey is our commitment to inclusive access to world-class business education."

Kadan joins W. P. Carey during a crucial period for higher education. "W. P. Carey prides itself on channeling ASU's spirit of innovation and rethinking what's next in business education," he said. "I am excited to lead the school into emerging areas, while never losing sight of our commitment to student success and cutting-edge research."

In his current role, Kadan oversees the Olin Business School's undergraduate, graduate, and global programs, as well as Olin's Center for Digital Education. An award-winning researcher and educator, his research covers different aspects of liquidity, information, risk, and incentives in financial markets, and his work regularly appears in top academic journals in his field. As vice dean, he has spearheaded the introduction of multiple innovative programs with an emphasis on values, data, global orientation, and multidisciplinary collaboration. Kadan holds a PhD degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

He takes over the role from Interim Dean Amy Ostrom, a professor of marketing and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "It has been an honor to serve the school through this period of transition, and I am equally honored to hand the reins over to Ohad. He will be an excellent steward of our school, pushing us to achieve new heights while staying committed to our values of excellence, integrity, impact, and community." Ostrom has served as interim dean since January 2021.

As interim dean, Ostrom succeeded Amy Hillman, who had served as dean since 2013. Hillman, the Rusty Lyon Chair of Strategy and an ASU Foundation Professor, remains on faculty in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship. Hillman led the W. P. Carey School through a period of tremendous growth, including the addition of McCord Hall, the launch or reconceptualization of 20 new academic programs, and a tripling in the number of U.S. News-ranked programs and disciplines.

W. P. Carey has continued this pace of growth — increasing enrollment by 8% in fall 2021 — and offering new degrees in Los Angeles at the ASU California Center. "W. P. Carey is already leading business education into new frontiers. I'm honored to join that movement and continue to guide the school through a period of educational transformation," said Kadan.

