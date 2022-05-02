W Series Miami Presented by Hard Rock® Kicks Off Record 2022 Season at Inaugural Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

LONDON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for women, today announces that Hard Rock International® will be the title sponsor of the 2022 season-opening double-header in Miami, USA, taking place this weekend.

W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock features two races in support of the inaugural Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, taking place 6-8 May. The double-header at the brand-new Miami International Autodrome, located around Hard Rock Stadium, kick-starts W Series' third on-track season. The season includes ten Formula 1 support races across eight Grand Prix weekends – the most races that W Series has ever staged in a single season.

Hard Rock International is a brand built on diversity and has been recognised as such, most recently by Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a strategic pillar under the brand's 'Love All-Serve All' motto, including programs that support diverse hiring and development for women.

With venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations, including hotels, casinos, rock shops, and cafes, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognised companies. Hard Rock destinations are in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida, home to the world's first Guitar Hotel, where its headquarters are located.

Catherine Bond Muir (Chief Executive Officer, W Series) said:

"W Series' 2022 season will start with a bang in Miami, so Hard Rock – a brand which, like W Series, champions diversity and creating more opportunities for women – is the perfect title partner for our opening double-header as we continue to make lots of noise in the USA. As a massive Hard Rock fan – I love their food and visiting their venues around the world – I am delighted.

"Last year's season finale in Austin – W Series' first event in the USA – was spectacular, as our women racing drivers showcased their skills in front of 400,000 people across the weekend, creating incredible momentum we are carrying into the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock will be the biggest event we've ever staged, and we're humbled by the fantastic reception from fans and partners alike. We can't wait for the racing to start."

Tracy Bradford (President of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Co-founder of Seminole & Hard Rock Women in Leadership internal mentoring program) said:

"Hard Rock is honoured to support W Series and help kick off what's certain to be an incredible season by serving as title sponsor during the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. As a brand that prioritises equity through our 'Love All-Serve All' motto, we're proud to encourage women to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams whether it's on the track or anywhere out in the world."

W Series is a free-to-enter racing championship, providing equal opportunities for women by eliminating financial barriers that have historically prevented them from progressing to the upper tiers of motorsport. All W Series' cars are the same specification and managed by the series, ensuring races and championships are won on merit and not via financial investment.

W Series aims to create a pathway for female racing drivers, encouraging more girls into junior karting and more sponsors to support female racing drivers. The more high-profile female role models it can create, the more W Series believes it will inspire young girls to go karting – if you can see it, you can be it.

