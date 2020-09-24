W. Silver Recycling Invests In Downtown, Relocates El Paso Office To WestStar Tower

"W. Silver is looking forward to relocating our headquarters to WestStar Tower in downtown El Paso," said Lane Gaddy, Chief Executive Officer of W. Silver Recycling. "This move to what will be a signature commercial landmark cements our commitment to and investment in the revival of downtown."

W. Silver is a 99-year old, 3rd generation privately-owned business and employs nearly 500 people at all of its facilities, including more than 100 people at its El Paso headquarters. W Silver operates a total of 11 locations along the US and Mexico border.

"Despite the pandemic, we are pleased to be able to continue to make progress in both construction and leasing efforts," said Josh Hunt, Executive Vice President of Hunt. "W. Silver is a welcome addition to this state-of-the-art project."

WestStar Tower broke ground in the summer of 2018, and recently commemorated a topping off of the building. When complete in 2021, WestStar Tower, a multi-tenant, multi-level LEED® certified "Green Building" will be the tallest building in El Paso at over 313 feet high. The overall project will include approximately 264,000 rentable square feet of true Class-AA space, and 12,000 square feet of ground-level office and retail space. The building will offer approximately 850 parking spaces in an integrated garage.

Other tenants committed to the project include HUB International, Corralito Restaurant, WestStar Bank, and Hunt Companies.

Project partners include Duda|Paine (building architect), Gensler (interior design), OJB (landscape architect) and Moss (general contractor). Pre-leasing and sales of condominium office space is in full swing. Will and Adin Brown with Sonny Brown Associates are leading the leasing and sales effort for office and retail users. For more information, visit www.weststartower.com .

ABOUT HUNT COMPANIES

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

ABOUT WESTSTAR

WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $2 billion. Servicing the El Paso, Las Cruces and northern Mexico area (collectively known as the Borderplex region), it provides businesses and retail consumers local access to a broad array of banking, wealth management, insurance and title services. Additionally, WestStar team members serve on over 100 boards and committees of nonprofit and civic organizations and participate in a wide range of community betterment efforts and philanthropic causes. For more information, visit the WestStar website at www.weststarbank.com .

ABOUT W. SILVER

W. Silver Recycling is one of the nation's leading recyclers, with a presence covering the Southwest United States and Mexico. W. Silver Recycling is an international company headquartered in El Paso, Texas and resided minutes from the US-Mexico Border. All W Silver locations have rail and are located within a mile of an Interstate. One major Key to the W. Silver Recycling philosophy is that each location must be able to provide maximum returns by shipping quality products direct to end customers and eliminating intermediaries. www.wsilver.com

ABOUT DUDA|PAINE

Duda|Paine Architects provides a full complement of design, interior design, architectural, planning and master planning services to a diverse array of international corporate, academic, health care and cultural arts clients. The firm's enduring success results from an idea-based design process that engages participants and fosters inspiration to achieve visionary built work. The firm's extensive network of associate architects and expert consultants provides highly specialized and innovative design solutions. To date, Duda|Paine Architects has received 45 design, civic and industry awards and been featured in more than one hundred publications and exhibitions. With over five million square feet of completed projects in the United States and internationally, eighty- five percent of the firm's current work comes from repeat clients – a testament to Duda| Paine's process of engagement and focus on client satisfaction. For additional information, visit www.dudapaine.com .

ABOUT GENSLER

Gensler is a global interior design firm grounded in the belief that great design optimizes business performance and human potential. Our 4,700 practitioners, networked across 46 offices, use global perspective and local presence to innovate at every scale. Whether we are refreshing a retailer's brand, planning a new urban district or designing a super tall building, we strive to make the everyday places people occupy more inspiring, more resilient and more impactful. For more information, go to www.gensler.com .

ABOUT OJB

Founded in 1989, OJB Landscape Architecture began with a focus on creating landscapes that provide unique and unforgettable sensory experiences. OJB's recent work has focused on the rejuvenation of American cities through the creation of distinctive public park spaces including ULI Urban Open Space Award winning Klyde Warren Park in Dallas and Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City. Other notable projects include the artfully planted Sunnylands Center and Gardens in Rancho Mirage, CA, Levy Park in Houston and LeBauer Park in Greensboro. In 2016, James Burnett, FASLA, founder of OJB Landscape Architecture, received the ASLA Design Medal and in 2015, OJB received the ASLA Firm Award for its portfolio of work. Learn more at www.ojb.com .

ABOUT MOSS

Moss, a Hunt affiliate, is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the nation's top 75 general contractors. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work. For more information, go to www.mosscm.com .

