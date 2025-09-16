W Toronto Hotel Unveils Volume II: A Multi-Level Renovation Marking a New Era of Bold Luxury

The reimagined Living Room reopens on the ground floor, with the rooftop debut of TONO by Akira Back coming this fall

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Like the much-anticipated second album from a breakout artist, W Toronto Hotel is debuting a renewed rhythm: remixed, refined, and ready to be re-experienced. Aptly titled Volume II, the Yorkville property is unveiling the first phase of its multi-level transformation with the debut of Living Room , the brand's signature lobby lounge, now reimagined and redesigned as the heartbeat of the hotel. The evolution will continue with the upcoming opening of TONO, a rooftop restaurant led by acclaimed chef and restaurateur Akira Back. Designed to deliver more than just a luxury stay or culinary journey, Volume II sets the stage for an experience that is unmistakably W: bold, immersive, and reenvisioned for a new generation of travellers.

Visitors step straight into the city's soundtrack as they enter the all-new lobby lounge and coffee bar, an all-day destination fueling mornings with specialty coffees and pastries, and evolving into a cocktail lounge with live music and performances as evening falls.

Living Room has been reinvented to echo the beat of day-to-day routines, rooted in unexpected moments, music-driven activations, and creative energy. Beverages and bubbly lead the way, with Perrier Jouët Champagnes, a lineup of signature cocktails and spirit-free selections, all drawing inspiration from the hotel's artwork and surroundings. Enjoy a new curated menu of locally-inspired bar bites, entrees and shareables, including gojuchang fried cauliflower, mushroom arancini, charcuterie and flatbreads.

The space is a front-row seat to the ever-evolving scene, where the city's pulse meets hotel indulgence. By day, ease into rituals like High Tea or discover seasonal coffees on rotation from local roaster Barocco . Afternoons unfold with Warm-Up Sessions, setting the tone through happy hour offerings and building into the energy of daily performances by local and global artists during Live in Living Room. Weekends come alive with immersive experiences from DJ sets and vinyl sessions to workshops and spontaneous pop-ups that invite guests to slow down and listen with intention.

"Reimagining Living Room on the ground floor was about creating synergy between W and the city," says Elie Sassine, General Manager of W Toronto Hotel. "Now, when you walk through our doors, you are immersed in the heart of the hotel, where Toronto's originality and the true identity of the W Hotels brand come to life. Whether guests join us for coffee at sunrise or cocktails at night, Living Room is where the experience culminates."

Conceived by the internationally acclaimed Chapi Chapo Design , the design concept nods to Yorkville's 1960s bohemian spirit with inspiration from the polished sophistication of the Mink Mile. The result is a modern lounge that feels fresh yet familiar. Featuring intimate nooks, communal areas, and a dedicated live music zone, Living Room is a destination capturing the vibe of downtown's trendiest neighbourhoods, where connection, creativity, and comfort converge.

The next track in Volume II's queue will be released this October, TONO by Akira Back . Situated on the hotel's rooftop, TONO introduces Yorkville to the world of Nikkei cuisine, a blend of Japanese precision and Peruvian passion. Under the visionary leadership of Michelin-starred Chef Akira Back, renowned for his rebellious yet refined culinary style, the menu pays tribute to time-honoured traditions while pushing the boundaries of flavour and presentation. As early October approaches, further insights about TONO by Akira Back and its offerings will be unveiled.

With its refreshed look, programming, and amplified food and beverage offerings, the rollout of Living Room and TONO reaffirms W Toronto Hotel as a leading downtown destination. Located in Canada's largest city, in the iconic cultural and style district of Yorkville, the hotel is at the crossroads of renowned landmarks and entertainment hubs, offering access to acclaimed attractions like world-class museums and concert venues.

Living Room is located on the ground floor of W Toronto Hotel at 90 Bloor St E, Toronto, Ontario. The Living Room Coffee Bar is open daily from 6:30 AM to 2:00 PM, and the Living Room Bar is open daily from 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM. To learn more, visit the W Toronto Instagram page here and the website here .

