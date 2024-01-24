W3 Energy's 24/7 Monitoring Takes Center Stage in Collaboration with Vasa Vind

UMEÅ, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W3 Energy, a trailblazer in the energy sector, is delighted to announce its role as the dedicated 24/7 monitoring partner for Vasa Vind's wind power projects. This collaboration signifies a strategic partnership and a testament to the seamless integration of W3 Energy's flagship product, W3 Operations 24/7 Monitoring.

Elevating Partnerships:
The collaboration between W3 Energy and Vasa Vind extends beyond conventional business dealings. W3 Energy has undertaken the responsibility of round-the-clock monitoring for six key transformer stations, ensuring uninterrupted vigilance over operations, alarms, and incidents throughout the year.

Holistic Operational Leadership:
W3 Energy takes pride in monitoring and actively managing all operations within these stations. The team is at the forefront of electrical operations, steering and supervising every aspect of the stations' functionality. This comprehensive approach ensures a secure and efficient operation of the facilities.

Strong Collaboration with Maintenance Organizations:
The collaboration has fostered a robust connection with Vasa Vind's maintenance partners. W3 Energy seamlessly communicates and collaborates with these organizations, ensuring a symbiotic relationship that enhances the reliability and longevity of the installations.

W3 Operations 24/7 Monitoring:
W3 Operations, W3 Energy's cutting-edge 24/7 monitoring solution, is the heart of this collaboration. This sophisticated system receives alarms and events and actively manages and directs operations. It is the vigilant guardian, ensuring the transformer stations operate at peak efficiency.

Quotes:
CEO of W3 Energy, Pär Dunder, expressed pride in the collaboration: "Being entrusted with the 24/7 monitoring of Vasa Vind's vital transformer stations is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence. Our advanced monitoring system, W3 Operations, plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless functioning of these critical assets."

Quote:
Henrik Svahn, Operations Manager:
" Vasa Vind is very happy to have found a reliable partner who can monitor our assets and ensure that we continue to deliver renewable energy with high availability. We look forward to the collaboration and the opportunities it provides for the future."

About W3 Energy:
W3 Energy is a pioneering force in the energy sector dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive operational excellence and sustainability. The independent Asset Manager specialized in cold-climate wind farms, combining cutting-edge operational and commercial management expertise. W3 Energy has 4360MW signed contracts and manages 32% of Sweden's installed capacity in windpower.

About Vasa Vind:
Vasa Vind is one of Sweden's largest wind power developers and owners. Vasa Vind owns 165 wind turbines, with nearly 500 MW installed capacity, and manages another 47 with over 90 MW installed capacity. Together, the turbines produce more than 1.6 TWh per year – equivalent to about one percent of Sweden's total electricity production or five percent of Sweden's total wind power production.

