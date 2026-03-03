W3LL Launches Broker Agency Cloud, an All-in-One ACA Enrollment and Broker Management Platform

New self-service system connects brokers to 100+ health plans while consolidating client management, compliance, and growth tools

STONY BROOK, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W3LL , a technology company that simplifies health insurance processes for brokers and benefit partners, today launched Broker Agency Cloud (BAC). This free all-in-one platform enables brokers and agencies to quote, enroll, and service their clients across more than 100 market-leading ACA health plans, with built-in CMS compliance requirements and safeguards.

After listening to brokers to get a deeper understanding of what they need, W3LL designed a self-service system that reduces friction. Brokers can register, verify their credentials, and begin enrolling members immediately without extended onboarding or carrier approval delays. BAC consolidates workflows that are often spread across carrier portals, spreadsheets, and disconnected point solutions into a single operational platform.

"Today's complex market has brokers spending more time managing systems than serving clients," said Lindsey Miller, Program Director at W3LL. "Broker Agency Cloud will reduce that operational burden through automation, connected workflows, and real-time visibility, so brokers can focus on serving their clients and growing their business."

Brokers face growing complexity across ACA enrollment, renewals, client servicing, and regulatory compliance. With few end-to-end broker platforms available for business-wide management, many rely on multiple systems and antiquated single-use tools to conduct business. BAC provides greater operational control, transparency, and efficiency in how brokers grow and manage their book of business.

Built to Support the Full Broker Workflow

While many tools focus on individual steps in the broker process, W3LL's BAC supports the full operational lifecycle — from enrollment and renewals to compliance tracking and growth strategy. Key capabilities include:

Role-based dashboards with AI-powered insights provide brokers with a clear view of key metrics, real-time filtering, and configurable layouts to prioritize daily activity.

Integrated analytics identify cross-sell, upsell, and new business opportunities, helping brokers align outreach with measurable outcomes.

Automated consent management, eligibility verification, audit tracking, and reporting are built directly into daily workflows to reduce risk and manual oversight.

Quoting, plan shopping, enrollment, and renewals are linked through automated tasks and alerts, improving accuracy and reducing administrative effort.

"As an individual health insurance broker, I manage enrollment, client questions, and new business largely on my own," said Geoffrey Ferland , president at Hummingbird Insurance. "I know this tool has the potential to help me respond faster, stay organized during peak enrollment, and spend more time advising clients instead of juggling systems."

The launch of Broker Agency Cloud reflects W3LL's continued investment in supporting brokers as their needs evolve. Future enhancements are planned to support off-exchange coverage, Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), and Medicare Advantage, as well as vision and dental offerings – expanding BAC into a comprehensive operational hub for brokers and agencies.

Broker Agency Cloud is available now for brokers and agencies seeking a more streamlined approach to managing enrollment and operations. To learn more, visit w3ll.com/broker-agency-cloud .

About W3LL

W3LL partners with brokers and administrators, offering tools that help simplify the complex processes that come with health insurance benefits. Focused on creating the tools and resources that brokers need, W3LL is redefining healthcare administration and unlocking new opportunities for growth. As an ICHRA integrator, W3LL connects administrators directly to health plans, simplifying shopping & enrollment, allowing interoperability, and streamlining the payments process. Find out more at W3LL.com .

