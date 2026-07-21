WA529 Invest Reports Strong Growth in New Accounts and Contributions in 2026

Washington state's official investment education savings plan sees sharp increases as more families prioritize future education savings

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WA529 Invest, Washington state's official investment education savings plan, today announced significant year-over-year growth in both new account openings and total contributions, reflecting increased demand for education and career training saving tools among Washington families.

In the first six months of this year, WA529 Invest experienced a 93% year-over-year increase in new accounts, while contributions increased 108% compared to 2025. As of June 30, 2026, the program serves more than 31,500 students and families across Washington and beyond. The strong growth of WA529 Invest underscores a rising focus on preparing for future education expenses through tax-advantaged savings options. The dramatic growth also comes one year after the program introduced a refreshed brand identity and enhanced outreach efforts aimed at making education savings more approachable and accessible for Washington families.

"Families across Washington are increasingly prioritizing their children's futures by investing in education savings," said Lucas Minor, Senior Director for Postsecondary Affordability with Washington Student Achievement Council. "The continued growth of WA529 Invest reflects a powerful shift in how families are planning ahead, recognizing that even small steps today can create greater opportunity for tomorrow. These results underscore the growing awareness that preparing for higher education is not just a financial decision, but an investment in long-term success and stability for the next generation."

As a 529 plan, WA529 Invest provides tax-advantaged savings designed to help families prepare for future education expenses, including tuition, room and board, books, and more. The plan offers flexibility to support a variety of educational paths, including college, trade school, or career training programs. Investment earnings grow tax-deferred, and qualified withdrawals are federal tax-free1, making WA529 Invest a flexible, accessible, and effective way for savers to prepare for future education goals.

WA529 Invest also provides a simple way for friends and family members to contribute to a child's education savings. Through the secure online gifting platform, Ugift®, grandparents, relatives, friends, and other supporters can make contributions for any occasion, helping advance education savings goals and turn future academic aspirations into reality.

For more information about WA529 Invest and how to create an account, visit https://529invest.wa.gov/.

About WA529

Washington Education Savings Plans (WA529) offers two 529 college savings plans to Washingtonians: the GET Prepaid Tuition Plan and WA529 Invest. Both plans offer individuals and families tax-advantaged options to save for education and career training. The Committee on Advanced Tuition Payment and College Savings, commonly known as the WA529 Committee, provides oversight and sets program policies. The five-member committee consists of the executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, the State Treasurer, the director of the Office of Financial Management, and two citizen representatives. The Washington Student Achievement Council supports and helps administer the programs, based on the Committee's direction.

1If the funds aren't used for qualified higher education expenses, a federal 10% penalty tax on earnings (as well as federal income taxes) may apply

To learn more about WA529 Invest, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses see the Program Details Booklet at 529Invest.wa.gov before investing. Read it carefully. Except to the extent of the guarantee associated with the Principal Plus Interest Portfolio, investments in the plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. WA529 Invest is administered by the Washington Committee on Advanced Tuition Payment and College Savings. TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc. (TFI), plan manager. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for WA529 Invest.

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SOURCE WA529 Invest