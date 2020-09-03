WAAREE bags $105 million order for solar modules from a US based developer

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies ltd, India's Largest Solar panel manufacturer has received 300+ MW order to supply solar modules in California USA. The modules will be supplied for a project based in California which is likely get commissioned in second or 3rd quarter of 2021. The project shall install WAAREE's high efficiency 385, 390Wp MonoPERC modules. The renewable power generated by the project will be sold through a power purchase agreement in USA.

The modules supplied by WAAREE shall undergo rigorous quality tests and shall be inspected by one of the world's top third party agency. Recently WAAREE became the first company to earn IECEE CB certifications for its Bifacial Solar Modules. WAAREE houses IEC-CB-CTF, State-of-the-art laboratory for reliability testing and certification. WAAREE has already supplied over 3GW modules till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India & Southeast Asia.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr.Sunil Rathi, Director Sales and Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd., said, "This is one of the biggest order and shows the capabilities of Indian manufacturers to compete in global market. We have recently completed the supply of 50MW modules for a fortune 500 company in USA, and are expecting more such developments in USA. We plan to strengthen our base in USA by opening local office in California shortly. "

"We have 300MW capacity of high efficiency Bifacial and Monofacial Solar panels available for safeharbour this year," he added.

WAAREE solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. WAAREE has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 22 quarters. WAAREE modules are trusted and financed by over 50 leading banks and NBFCs globally. WAAREE is the only Indian solar company to be recognized as "India's Greatest Brand" in solar Industry. WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence.

About WAAREE Energies

WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally. https://www.waaree.com/

