Waaree Solar Americas Inc. Appoints Mr. Gordon Brinser as Chief Operating Officer

TEXAS and MUMBAI,India , March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Solar Americas Inc., India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), is pleased to announce appointment of Mr. Gordon Brinser as new Chief Operating Officer. He has extensive experience and has been working towards advancing US manufacturing capabilities.

"The solar sector is an evolving market with the potential for significant and rapid growth in the coming years. This is the time to engage in this industry and contribute to moulding its future direction. I am extremely happy to be a part of Waaree Solar Americas Inc. and look forward to contributing to the company's mission of providing sustainable energy solutions," said Mr. Gordon Brinser, COO, Waaree Solar Americas Inc.

