Waaree Solar Americas Secures 288 MWp Module Order from Sabanci Renewables for Two Utility-Scale Projects in Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Solar Americas Inc., the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, has secured a 288 MWp solar module order from Sabancı Renewables, a leading developer and owner-operator of utility-scale renewable projects in the United States.

This is the same order win as intimated to stock exchanges on Friday, 5th December 2025.

The order is distributed across two major utility-scale projects in Texas- the Pepper Solar Project located in Waco and the Lucky 7 Solar Project in Brashear. Module deliveries for both sites will begin in Q3 2026, marking a significant expansion of Waaree's footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing and most climate-challenging solar markets.

Next-Gen Technology for Extreme Climates

This milestone order is Waaree's first deployment of 620Wp Bifacial solar modules featuring an advanced 3.2 mm high-resilience front glass designed specifically for severe weather and hail-prone geographies.

Key Technology Highlights

Optimized for utility-scale performance with enhanced mechanical load strength and reduced degradation.

with enhanced mechanical load strength and reduced degradation. Robust supply chain utilizing a reliable Bill of Materials, supporting compliance and supply diversification in the U.S. market.

These modules are built to outperform in the challenging climate profile of Texas- known for hail events, high temperatures, and unpredictable weather patterns.

Mr. Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas, said: "This order from Sabanci Renewables highlights deep confidence in Waaree's technology, reliability, and manufacturing scale. Our 3.2 mm high-strength hail-resistant modules are designed for the toughest climates, and this project demonstrates our capability to deliver advanced solar solutions engineered for extreme environments. As the U.S. accelerates its clean energy ambitions, Waaree stands ready to power the next generation of utility-scale growth. Furthermore, It reinforces our growing relevance in competitive global markets and reflects our commitment to powering the world's transition to clean, reliable, and affordable energy."

Mr. Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, CEO, Sabanci Climate Technologies, said: "We remain focused on creating long-term value in line with our 'Bridge to a Better Future' vision, while expanding our renewable energy investments in the United States. Through our investments in technologies resilient to extreme climate conditions, we prioritize building strong and sustainable infrastructure that is resilient against environmental risks. Partnering with Waaree for these landmark projects reflects our commitment to building a resilient, future-ready clean energy portfolio in the United States. We value collaborators who share our long-term vision for sustainable growth, and this association strengthens our efforts to deliver reliable renewable energy at scale."

This win further strengthens Waaree's position in the North American solar market, supported by the company's scaled, backward-integrated manufacturing base, advanced quality systems, and growing high-efficiency solar cell capabilities. With the US accelerating its clean energy deployment, Waaree remains committed to serving both India's renewable energy ambitions and the decarbonisation goals of international markets through trusted, world-class solar solutions.

About Waaree Solar Americas Inc.

Waaree is a global leader in solar energy, boasting the largest presence outside of China. Our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and diversity drives us to harness solar power for a greener future. With operations across multiple continents, we deliver cutting-edge solar solutions worldwide. At Waaree Solar Americas, we take pride in our US manufacturing capabilities, contributing significantly to a sustainable and energy-independent future. Our reliable, efficient solar products support sustainable development and are backed by the latest technological advancements. We believe that diversity and inclusivity are key to innovation and success, and our workforce reflects this commitment.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585961/Waaree_Americas_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Waaree Energies Limited