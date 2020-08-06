WAAY-TV Launches Daily Spanish Newscast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAY 31, the ABC affiliate in Huntsville, Alabama, has launched a daily newscast in Spanish: WAAY 31 en Español.

Hispanics are the fastest-growing minority group in the country with more than half of the US population growth since 2010. More than 200,000 Hispanics and Latinos live and work in Alabama.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we see how minority groups are being disproportionately affected," said WAAY 31 News Anchor/Reporter Alex-Torres Perez, who anchors the nightly WAAY 31 en Español newscast. "In Hispanic communities, part of the problem is a lack of information. I think it's my job to help provide Spanish-speakers with valuable information they need to stay safe."

WAAY 31 had been producing a weekly roundup of stories in Spanish for North Alabama residents for more than a year. "With information about the coronavirus pandemic changing daily, however, it could quickly become out of date," said WAAY 31 General Manager Paul Dughi. "There was a near-total lack of accurate and timely information available to our Spanish-speaking residents about what was happening in our area."

Torres-Perez, along with local and national reporters, report on the latest COVID-19 information daily along with other important news stories and items of interest to Hispanic and Latino residents.

"I am honored to be able to provide this service to the Hispanic community in North Alabama," said Torres-Perez. "I always need to know what's happening where I live. I want to make sure all Spanish-speakers have the same opportunity to know what's going on in their community."

WAAY 31 en Español can be seen nightly at waaytv.com/news/espanol, on the station's mobile news app, YouTube channel, and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Major news stories affecting Alabama residents are also posted multiple times a day at waaytv.com/news/espanol.

