WaBa Grill Names Seasoned Restaurant Operator Afshin Compani to President & COO After Breakout 2025

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaBa Grill has elevated restaurant industry veteran Afshin Compani to President & COO. Compani brings more than 30 years of operational and franchise leadership experience as the brand builds on a breakout 2025 and enters its next phase of growth.

"Afshin brings the kind of operational discipline and restaurant know-how that earns trust at every level of the organization," said Andrew Kim, CEO of WaBa Grill. "He's been a key part of strengthening our foundation and setting WaBa Grill up for what's next."

Compani's appointment comes as WaBa Grill approaches major 2026 milestones, including its 20th anniversary and expansion to 200 locations. Together, these milestones reflect WaBa's evolution from an LA-original local favorite into a leading rice bowl brand, with sights set on continued growth and broader market expansion.

As President, Compani will focus on driving performance across the system, supporting franchise operations, and helping accelerate WaBa Grill's next phase of growth to 200+ units and $200 million in sales, milestones that appear within reach in the brand's 20th year.

He has held senior leadership roles at some of the industry's most recognized brands, including Taco Bell, Taco Bell International (Yum! Restaurants International), and El Pollo Loco.

Compani's elevation reflects WaBa Grill's commitment to experienced, tenured leadership at a time when much of the restaurant industry is marked by executive turnover and operational volatility.

About WaBa Grill

Founded in Los Angeles by Kyle Lee, Eric Lee, and Brian Ham, WaBa Grill is a fast-casual restaurant known for freshly grilled proteins, better-for-you bowls and plates, and bold sauces that deliver big flavor without compromise. With a menu built on simple, satisfying combinations of protein, vegetables, and rice, WaBa Grill is committed to making wholesome eating accessible, affordable, and fast. Nearly twenty years later, the mission remains the same and it's still growing.

