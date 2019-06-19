Wabash College Announces New Interdisciplinary Major Made Possible Through Walsh Endowment

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wabash College President Gregory D. Hess today announced a new interdisciplinary major, Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE), to be introduced in the 2019-20 academic year. The program is made possible through a fully-funded endowment by Wabash Trustee Tom Walsh '73 and his wife Anne B. Walsh, as part of their overall commitment to Giant Steps: A Campaign for Wabash College.

The $225 million Giant Steps Campaign is the largest comprehensive fund-raising campaign in the school's history.

Their gift endows a professorship, the Tom and Anne Walsh Professor of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. Dr. Nicholas Snow has been appointed to the position, effective July 1, 2019.

"As important as philosophy, politics, and economics are individually," Anne Walsh said, "the integrated study of these disciplines provides a new generation of leaders with a much richer understanding of the interconnectedness of today's world, and the institutions, systems of government, and theories and policies that shape it."

"We believe the unified study of philosophy, politics, and economics is vital to obtaining the knowledge base necessary to bring about global economic and societal harmony. We are proud to help Wabash further enrich the academic opportunities to meet this challenge," said Tom Walsh.

Tom Walsh is a member of the Wabash Board of Trustees. A retired attorney, he was Partner of Suelthaus & Walsh PC for 23 years, serving as president for over 10 years before spending a decade as Partner at multinational law firm SNR Dentons. Mr. Walsh served as a Board member of Meritas, a global affiliation of mid-sized law firms.

Anne Walsh holds a B.S.B.A. and M.B.A. from Auburn University, and a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. She is the Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income for Guggenheim Investments, where she oversees more than $185 billion in fixed income investments, including corporate and structured bonds, loans, and real estate.

Dr. Snow, who spent the 2016-17 academic year as a visiting professor at Wabash, was most recently a lecturer in the Department of Economics at Indiana University. He previously taught at Ohio State University and Kenyon College.

"I am thrilled to return to Wabash and help build the new PPE program," Dr. Snow said. "Coming from a PPE background, I believe such a program fits extremely well with Wabash, given its academics, history, and community."

SOURCE Wabash College

Related Links

http://www.wabash.edu

