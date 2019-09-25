Wabash College to Build New Football Stadium

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wabash College has announced plans to construct a new football stadium that will open on September 5, 2020.

Wabash President Gregory Hess made the announcement of the $12.8 million Little Giant Stadium, which will include seating for 3,550 fans in the main grandstand, including four suites and the W Club Lounge. The facility will also include game operations and media booths, scoreboard, new playing surface, all-weather track, and expanded restroom and upgraded concession areas. Ground will be broken on November 9.

"An anonymous group of donors has pledged substantial funding for the construction of Little Giant Stadium and we are grateful for their passion, enthusiasm, and commitment to our students," President Hess said. "This project and a significant renovation of Lilly Library constitute phase one of our Campus Master Plan implementation."

Wabash is the sixth winningest football program in NCAA Division III. The Little Giants have posted a 166-34 record since 2001 (.830), won eight North Coast Athletic Conference Championships, and made the Division III Playoffs eight times over that span.

The new Little Giant Stadium is being designed by the DLR Group in Kansas City. Indianapolis-based FA Wilhelm Construction will serve as the project's construction manager.

"We could not be happier with the commitment of the donors and the excellence of our design and construction partners," said President Hess. "DLR Group has a very deep bench and will hit our deadlines, and Wilhelm has done impressive work at Wabash for decades."

Donors to Little Giant Stadium are paying tribute to former Wabash football coach Frank Navarro by naming the field in his honor. Navarro coached at Wabash from 1974 to 1977. His 1977 team posted an 11-2 record and advanced to the Division III National Championship game.

The new Little Giant Stadium will include four suites and the W Club Lounge on the second level, accessible via an elevator. Within the main concourse will be a Hall of Giants, which will celebrate Wabash's athletics accomplishments.

"Wabash has a rich and storied football tradition and it's exciting to think that we will be playing in a new stadium a year from now," said head coach Don Morel.

Gifts for the construction of Little Giant Stadium and renovation of Lilly Library are made possible through Wabash's historic $225 million Giant Steps Campaign — the largest comprehensive fund-raising campaign in the College's history.

