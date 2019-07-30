Wabash International Artist Residency unveils first exhibition at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Ind.

WABASH, Ind., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't heard about the Wabash International Artist Residency (WIAR), just wait. Ian Stallings, the grassroots art program's founder, is on a mission to ignite culture and a love of art throughout the Northern Wabash River Valley.

WIAR's first event will feature still life ink drawings by Mary Ann Lawson and surrealistic oil paintings by Tom Colcord from August through October at the Honeywell Center, 275 Market Street in Wabash, Ind. An opening reception will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Honeywell Center. This event is free and open to the public.

The WIAR artists stayed at the Enoch Rinehart historic home in Delphi, Ind., for two months creating bodies of work for the Honeywell show. The art will be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting WIAR and the Honeywell Foundation. One piece from each collection will be on permanent display in a TBD location in Wabash, Stallings said.

"The first two artists were chosen because they were born in Indiana but lived and travelled internationally," said Stallings, who grew up in Wabash and now owns an interior design firm in San Francisco.

Lawson, who was born in Wabash, discovered creative talents at a young age. She went on to own a successful string of nightclubs and restaurants for more than 30 years, always finding time for creative endeavors. Lawson's art explores the ideas of season, psychology, form and tradition in classical still life drawings.

Colcord is an artist and educator born in Indianapolis and residing in San Francisco. Colcord's paintings have shown throughout the United States. He received the People's Choice Awards at Clyde and Co Art Showcase in San Francisco, San Francisco Art Institute's Graduate Fellowship and the Klein Merit Award by the National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) Visual Arts Competition at Waldron Arts Center in Bloomington.

Stallings hopes this will be the first of many more WIAR events to come. He has purchased and renovated historic homes in key locations in the Wabash Valley — from Huntington to Delphi. Two artists will be chosen to live in the home for two months and create art for area exhibitions six times a year.

"Wabash is not afraid of new ideas," said Stallings, adding, "and that's why I think Wabash is very special."

Ian Stallings

415-279-0058, direct

ian@ianstallings.com

SOURCE Ian Stallings