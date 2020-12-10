Wabash Plastics, Inc., Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Wabash Plastics has joined the Carrier Alliance program and signed a strategic long-term agreement with Carrier. Wabash will supply a wide array of injection molded components and assemblies for use across Carrier's Residential HVAC portfolio.

"We are excited to expand our strategic relationship and collaboration with Wabash and welcome them to the Carrier Alliance program," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "We've worked together for decades, and Wabash has always had an unrelenting focus on quality, service and cost excellence. Wabash's consistent quality and on-time delivery remains best-in-class, helping Carrier to deliver for our customers and adapt to rapidly changing requirements."

Wabash has been a supplier to Carrier for more than 20 years in North America. Wabash manufactures assemblies and other components which are critical to Carrier's 90% high-efficiency gas furnaces and heating systems produced in Indianapolis. These energy-efficient heating units offer great appeal to homeowners interested in advanced technology for reducing energy costs and environmental impact.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Wabash as it solidifies Wabash's position as a key supplier.

"Joining the Carrier Alliance allows Wabash to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with Carrier and we look forward to the opportunity to grow and expand our presence in Carrier's portfolio of products," said Scott Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Wabash.

