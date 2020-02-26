Wabash Valley Power Alliance Launches energyOrbit Marketplace to Offer Application Self-Service for Energy Efficiency Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage and streamline energy efficiency (EE) for its 311,000 residential members, while reducing cybersecurity risks, Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA) has adopted the energyOrbit Marketplace portal . The portal will provide self-service application functionality for energy-efficient products and related incentives in one centralized platform throughout its 23 partner utilities.

The energyOrbit Marketplace, housed and powered on the Salesforce cloud platform, simplifies the application process for energy efficiency incentive offerings from utilities into a single platform, making it accessible on-demand to any customer in any utility territory or on a statewide basis.

energyOrbit Marketplace also enhances customer engagement opportunities through simplified collaboration in the EE ecosystem. This new process gives control to WVPA's members' members, allowing them to instantly apply for eligible incentives and sparing them the burden of printing, scanning or mailing those forms.

"We are tapping the power of energyOrbit Marketplace, because it will allow WVPA to increase customer participation in energy efficiency programs while also boosting program administrator productivity," said Laura Matney, Energy Efficiency & Marketing Manager, Wabash Valley Power Alliance. "With energyOrbit Marketplace, we can now offer a simple application process that's completely digital and eliminates paper and PDF submissions via e-mail, which will most certainly lead to improved member satisfaction."

Specifically, WVPA will use energyOrbit Marketplace to provide self-service functionality to its distribution members for its Power Moves program, a portfolio of rebates and EE incentives for WVPA membership area residents.

"The energyOrbit Marketplace was created to combat 'form fatigue' and the disjointed nature of current EE programs," said Lance Maxwell, Director of Strategic Accounts, North America, energyOrbit. "Through this self-service portal, WVPA members are given an experience that mimics other shopping they may do online. At the same time, utilities and program administrators gain the ability to fully utilize budgets and reach energy efficiency targets faster with less overhead."

Founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, California, energyOrbit is the market-leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities, program administrators, and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of up to 75 percent improved efficiency and operational savings in their DSM operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly.

As of 2018, energyOrbit has helped utilities and third-party implementers collectively manage more than 15.2 TWh of electricity savings. Additionally, 9.5 GW of peak demand has been reduced by efficiency measures tracked by energyOrbit. More than $2.6 billion in incentive dollars managed and prepared for payment. For more information on energyOrbit, visit www.energy-orbit.com and follow us on Twitter (@energyOrbit) and on LinkedIn.

