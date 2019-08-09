WABCO Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced it is renewing WABCO, the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies, as an ATA Business Solutions Featured Product Provider.

"Effective brakes and brake systems have always played a key role in the trucking industry and the safety of America's highways," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "WABCO upholds the safety standards that are essential to us and our members as trucking moves into the future."

WABCO is the pioneer behind single-piston air disc brake technology. MAXXUS single-piston Air Disc Brakes (ADB) offer up to 25 percent fewer parts compared to double-piston designs, which reduces complexity and can lead to easier maintenance and increased vehicle uptime.

"WABCO's industry leading, single-piston air disc brake technology for commercial vehicles provides a strong foundation for autonomous trucks and trailers of the future," said Jon Morrison, WABCO president, Americas. "ADB plays an essential role in active braking as the industry works towards the goal of autonomy and platooning, and WABCO's MAXXUS line of products supports this development."

With more than 20 years of innovation and experience in single-piston ADB technology and more than 6,000,000 units sold globally, MAXXUS is a trusted ADB for customers worldwide.

WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully "Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence" to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle's journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2018, WABCO reported sales of over $3.8 billion and has more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com .

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry. America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

