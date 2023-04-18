WAcademy's Web Design Interns Have Successfully Developed Over 30,000 Free Websites for Global SMEs

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WAcademy has officially created free web designs for over 30,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in over 70 countries. The EdTech company plans consistent growth in the coming years to expand its intern community and serve more SMEs.

"This milestone proves we're creating significant value, and we are excited to introduce new services and scale in new geographies while globalizing the internship market," said Gediminas Jankauskas, Founder of WAcademy.

In 2017, WAcademy introduced WordPress design and development internships and quickly morphed into an EdTech company with an innovative approach to web building and web designer training. "Our interns gained experience and skills much faster when working on real-life projects, so we saw great value in connecting them with SMEs via our internship program," shared Jankauskas.

Building business and ecommerce websites can pose significant challenges for SMEs. Hiring a professional web designer may cost between $1,000-3,000 per website, and there is no maintenance support afterward. Website builders cost around $20-$30 per month, but they offer limited services, and the cost continues to add up over time.

The WAcademy internship program supports SMEs by providing them with free web design services while ensuring professional training for interns. This is how the company has managed to support over 30,000 clients and educate hundreds of interns.

EdTech takes education across boundaries

WAcademy's mission is to support SMEs while educating the web designers of tomorrow. "EdTech makes education accessible to everyone with internet access. It is the future, and it will transform the job market to a truly global one," said Jankauskas.

In 2023, WAcademy will launch a platform to ease the coordination between globally located interns and business clients, a number of which the company plans to double this year. WAcademy aims to globalize the internship market and, within the next few years, become the world's #1 internship platform.

For more information, visit www.wacademy.io.

About WAcademy

WAcademy Ltd. is an EdTech company based in five global offices that empowers aspiring web designers and SMEs. The company offers training and real-life work experience to entry-level web designers via the WAcademy Internship Program. Simultaneously, it provides SMEs with professional web design and web maintenance services.

