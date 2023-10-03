Wacker Chemical and the PIE Innovation Center Team Up for Workforce Development

Naming Rights Partnership Gives Global Chemical Pioneer Bigger Slice of the PIE

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Wacker Chemical Corporation and the Partnerships in Industry and Education (PIE) Innovation Center announces a naming ceremony renaming the Conclave portion of the center to the Wacker Commons. The Wacker Commons is an event center for Cleveland and the Bradley County region. Wacker Commons is a 14,000-square-foot multi-use space with a seating capacity for 1,100 people. The PIE Innovation Center was transformed from a textile manufacturing plant into a planned regional educational facility that addresses the growing need to improve student preparation for postsecondary careers and workforce opportunities. The space supports various events, including athletic competitions, college and career fairs, and conferences, and showcases opportunities for business and industry.

"Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce, strong business climate, and quality of life," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "Wacker has furthered their commitment to Tennessee with a significant investment in the PIE Innovation Center, which creates more opportunity and a pathway to success for students in Bradley County and beyond."

"We applaud Bradley County Schools and its partners for having the foresight to repurpose this facility in a way that creates long-term value for the community, especially students seeking careers in technical education," said Wacker Chemical Corporation President & CEO David Wilhoit. "We are proud to have our company name associated with this symbol of innovation. Through our collaboration, the Wacker Commons will support the community and the Center's goal to create an innovative student experience through strategic collaboration that offers hands-on learning in STEM professions for many years."

The entrance to the redesigned multipurpose venue was updated with a mural-style wall painting highlighting Wacker Chemical Company's history, images of collaborating team members, and a state-of-the-art touchscreen monitor. The monitor allows visitors to access information describing the company, information helping students understand potential career choices, and a QR code for users to access career opportunities with Wacker Chemical Company, including operations in Charleston, Tenn.

"The partnership between the PIE Innovation Center and Wacker is unique and highly regarded. We are thrilled to officially announce and celebrate the renaming of the Wacker Commons located at the PIE Center. Wacker is a treasured friend and partner. We are grateful for their continued support, collaboration, and generosity. The history and success of Wacker will be proudly displayed in the lobby for the community to enjoy," said Dr. Linda Cash, director of Bradley County Schools.

Wacker is a global chemical research and development (R&D) and manufacturing company whose solutions make a better world for generations. Focus industries include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, automotive, and food/nutrition. Wacker is a pioneer in silicone, polymer, and biotechnology solutions and the leading provider of polysilicon for semiconductor and solar applications.

