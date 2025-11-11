WACKER Debuts Expanded Silanes Portfolio at Compounding World Expo North America

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation (WCC) showcases two brands at this year's Compounding World Expo in Cleveland, Ohio, November 12–13: GENIOSIL®organofunctional silanes which are designed to elevate performance of adhesives, sealants, surface coatings, composites and crosslinked polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), and GENIOPLAST®silicone based additives and production aids which improve processing and key properties of standard thermoplastics and engineering plastics. These materials stand out for their unique ability to combine environmental benefits with high-performance functionality.

WACKER’s GENIOPLAST® Pellet P Plus is an FDA-compliant silicone-based additive designed for food contact applications, including polypropylene (PP) and BOPP films. It improves flow and mechanical properties during processing and acts as an effective slip agent, enhancing surface quality without compromising performance. (Source: WACKER)

GENIOSIL® organofunctional silanes act as molecular bridges, enhancing compatibility between organic polymers and inorganic materials such as fillers, pigments, and substrates. This results in improved processing, better filler dispersion, reduced viscosity, and increased storage stability. Additionally, these silanes significantly boost mechanical strength, adhesion, and resistance to moisture and chemicals, making them a versatile solution for manufacturers seeking both efficiency and durability in their formulations.

GENIOSIL® PELLET 345 for Film Additives

WACKER is highlighting GENIOPLAST PELLET 345, a high-performance silicone-based additive designed for thermoplastic elastomers and approved for polypropylene (PP) based food contact applications. Its unique silicone copolymer structure enhances flow and mechanical properties in blown films, making it especially well-suited for food packaging. The additive's non-toxic and odorless characteristics meet stringent safety standards, enabling its use in applications such as flexible food wraps and packaging films. In addition to food-related uses, GENIOPLAST®^PELLET 345 also supports a variety of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) applications, including consumer goods, automotive components, and medical devices.

Masterbatch Additives Enhanced Surface Effects

GENIOPLAST ® PP50S12 andGENIOPLAST ®PE50S08 are high-performance silicone-based additives designed to enhance surface quality and processing in polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) compounds, respectively. Both contain 50% ultra-high molecular weight, non-reactive silicone gum dispersed in a compatible polymer carrier, reducing surface friction and improving scratch and mar resistance.

GENIOPLAST® PP50S12 is ideal for automotive interior components such as dashboards, door panels, and center consoles, as well as packaging films and outdoor furniture. It delivers a soft-touch, non-sticky, non-blooming surface without compromising mechanical properties at recommended use levels (1–3%).

GENIOPLAST® PE50S08 improves processing efficiency in PE compounds by lowering melt viscosity and die pressure, making it easier to unroll films and enhancing surface feel with a silky, dry finish. It's used in packaging, white goods, automotive parts, and recycled materials.

Both additives significantly improve surface aesthetics and durability, offering smoother finishes, better abrasion resistance, and enhanced productivity—without sacrificing thermo-mechanical performance.

Visit WACKER at the Compounding World Expo North America Booth C1411.

