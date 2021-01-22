Wacker Expands Into the Pet Supplement Industry

Bioavailability of these lipophilic bioactives is limited, however. By complexing with the ring-shaped carbohydrate gamma-cyclodextrin, WACKER developed products with improved bioavailability; CAVACURMIN® offers curcumin with almost 40 times higher bioavailability and CAVAQ10® offers coenzyme Q10 with 18 times higher bioavailability.

When caring for animals, there are many issues to consider from choosing the right healthy ingredients to contending with the pickiest of eaters. WACKER's CAVAMAX® cyclodextrins optimize aroma profiles by masking unwanted odors and flavors. This enables the integration of health promoting ingredients, such as plant extracts, which otherwise carry an unpleasant or bitter aftertaste or smell. Additionally, WACKER provides plant-based FERMOPURE® L-cysteine and L-cystine that are suited for creating savory flavors craved by pets.

These pet solutions are highly dose-efficient, vegan-friendly and suitable for various application forms such as liquids, chews, kibbles, tablets or powders.

With the proven expertise in human dietary supplement and food ingredients, WACKER is entering this new market to provide to pets the full benefits of its powerful nutraceuticals.

