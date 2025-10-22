Waco Shoe Company Debuts Its First-Ever Water-Resistant Leather Walking Shoe with Innovative WALKWELL™ Technology

News provided byWaco Shoe Company
Oct 22, 2025, 09:00 ET
New Revitalign® Phoebe shoe delivers unparalleled flexibility, comfort and all-day support
WACO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, has launched the Revitalign® Phoebe, its first-ever leather walking shoe. The Phoebe is also the brand's first water-resistant leather shoe, engineered with the all-new WALKWELL™ technology to provide elevated performance and all-day support.
"The Phoebe walking shoe represents a major step forward in Waco Shoe Company's mission to blend style with functional orthotic footwear," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "With its water-resistant leather and our new WALKWELL™ technology, we are offering customers a shoe that looks great and supports their active lifestyle in all types of weather."
Combining premium materials with advanced orthotic design, the Phoebe leather shoe marks a milestone for Revitalign®. Named WALKWELL™, this technology features articulated flex zones in both the heel and forefoot to enhance the shoe's flexibility, promoting a more natural gait and greater foot mobility for the wearer.
Central to the shoe's design is Full Contact Comfort® offering 360-degree support throughout the foot and a deep heel cup provides stability, while a compression-molded EVA midsole delivers cushioning and versatility. The shoe features a ground contact rubber outsole, ensuring increased traction and durability on a variety of surfaces, making it ideal for walking and extended wear.
The Phoebe features a contoured profile midsole through the forefoot and heel. It also has rubber contact points on the outsole for increased traction and ground contact, providing a secure and stable feel with every step.
The Revitalign® Phoebe for women is now available in various sizes and colors through the company's website WacoShoeCompany.com.
About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and your local specialty shoe retailer, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.
SOURCE Waco Shoe Company
