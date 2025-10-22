Waco Shoe Company Debuts Its First-Ever Water-Resistant Leather Walking Shoe with Innovative WALKWELL™ Technology

New Revitalign® Phoebe shoe delivers unparalleled flexibility, comfort and all-day support

WACO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, has launched the Revitalign® Phoebe, its first-ever leather walking shoe. The Phoebe is also the brand's first water-resistant leather shoe, engineered with the all-new WALKWELL™ technology to provide elevated performance and all-day support.

"The Phoebe walking shoe represents a major step forward in Waco Shoe Company's mission to blend style with functional orthotic footwear," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "With its water-resistant leather and our new WALKWELL™ technology, we are offering customers a shoe that looks great and supports their active lifestyle in all types of weather."

Combining premium materials with advanced orthotic design, the Phoebe leather shoe marks a milestone for Revitalign®. Named WALKWELL™, this technology features articulated flex zones in both the heel and forefoot to enhance the shoe's flexibility, promoting a more natural gait and greater foot mobility for the wearer.

Central to the shoe's design is Full Contact Comfort® offering 360-degree support throughout the foot and a deep heel cup provides stability, while a compression-molded EVA midsole delivers cushioning and versatility. The shoe features a ground contact rubber outsole, ensuring increased traction and durability on a variety of surfaces, making it ideal for walking and extended wear.

The Phoebe features a contoured profile midsole through the forefoot and heel. It also has rubber contact points on the outsole for increased traction and ground contact, providing a secure and stable feel with every step.

The Revitalign® Phoebe for women is now available in various sizes and colors through the company's website WacoShoeCompany.com .

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and your local specialty shoe retailer, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com .

SOURCE Waco Shoe Company