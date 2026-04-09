WACOAL AMERICA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Mitchell Kauffman to Retire as CEO. James Wheatley Named Successor.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacoal America today announced that CEO Mitchell Kauffman will retire, effective immediately, following six years of leadership and a distinguished 40-year career in the intimate apparel industry. James Wheatley, who has served as President of Wacoal America for the past year, has been named President and CEO. The company remains committed to its core values and strategic vision to ensure continued growth and innovation in the industry.

New Wacoal America CEO James Wheatley

Kauffman joined Wacoal America in 2016, bringing with him decades of industry expertise and a deep respect for the values that have defined the brand since its founding in Japan in 1947. Under his leadership, Wacoal America continued to strengthen its position as the intimate apparel brand women trust for fit, quality, and comfort, while preserving the culture of mutual trust that has guided the company for more than 75 years.

"During my 40 years in the Intimate Apparel industry, I had the opportunity to watch the birth and growth of Wacoal in the US from the outside, and as a competitor, I genuinely envied the foundational principles the company was built on: Quality, Fit, and Service," said Kauffman. "When I joined Wacoal in 2016, I quickly came to understand that the company was driven by something far deeper than those product principles alone. Since its founding in Japan in 1947, Wacoal has operated on a set of core tenets, the most important of which is 'mutual trust.' My predecessors instilled that into the fabric of this organization, and it has been my greatest responsibility and privilege to maintain and build upon that culture. After six remarkable years leading this organization, the time has come for me to retire. I leave with tremendous confidence, knowing that Wacoal's future is in the hands of an extraordinary management team and a new leader in James Wheatley, someone with the experience, drive, and vision to take Wacoal America forward in a rapidly changing industry, while honoring everything this company has been built on."

Wheatley brings nearly four decades of retail and intimate apparel experience to his expanded role. A graduate of the University of Kentucky with a BA in Business Management, he spent 13 years with JCPenney before moving into the intimate apparel industry, where he has built his career over the past 26 years. His background includes leadership roles at Vanity Fair and Maidenform, followed by his six-year tenure as VP of Sales at Wacoal America.

The transition comes at a pivotal moment for the brand. Wacoal America recently completed its acquisition of Glamorise, expanding its portfolio and reach across the intimate apparel category. The company has also opened new retail locations in Columbus, Ohio, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, with further expansion planned. Alongside these moves, Wacoal is launching a newly redesigned website that signals a broader brand evolution, one centered on meeting women where they are, serving them across all life stages, and deepening the fit education and inclusive access that have long set the brand apart. The next chapter is built on claiming category leadership through fit authority and genuine emotional relevance with the women Wacoal serves.

"Wacoal has spent over 75 years earning the trust of women around the world, and 40 of those years building something truly special here in the United States," said Wheatley. "This is a brand women have turned to for fit, quality, innovation, and comfort for decades, and that loyalty is not something you inherit; it's something you work to deserve every day. We are entering a moment of real change in retail and our industry, and I see it as an opportunity to lead. I am deeply committed to the culture Mitch and his predecessors have built here, and equally committed to pushing Wacoal America forward into what comes next."

Kauffman will remain on board as an advisor to support the transition and new initiatives.

About Wacoal

Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet modern women's expectations for comfort, quality, and performance. Shop www.wacoal-america.com or follow Wacoal on social for the latest updates: Facebook @Wacoal, Instagram @WacoalAmerica, and TikTok @WacoalAmerica.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Wacoal America