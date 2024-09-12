Wacoal America Teams Up with Christian Siriano for Exclusive Runway Intimates Collaboration at New York Fashion Week

Wacoal's collaboration with Christian Siriano showcases the importance of the perfect foundation in creating fashion looks. For decades, Wacoal has designed intimates that women trust for their fit, quality, and comfort, understanding that the proper foundation can elevate any outfit and ensure women feel confident and supported from the first layer. Known for his bold and inclusive designs celebrating diversity, Siriano sought a partner to provide the ideal underpinnings to complement his vision. Wacoal's commitment to quality and superior fit made it the perfect choice for this groundbreaking partnership.

"Having the right foundation pieces in a show with so many sheer, laced silhouettes was so important to the collection this season. We wanted to bring in an iconic brand like Wacoal to help us combine each look with the perfect underpinning– making everything feel seamless and elegant." Said Christian Siriano

For Siriano's NYFW Spring/Summer '25 collection, Siriano featured Wacoal in multiple looks on the runway. Wacoal products seen on the runway include Halo Lace , Red Carpet Strapless Shaping Body Briefer , Understated Cotton Thong , and b.tempt'd by Wacoal Spotlight G-String .

About Wacoal:

Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance. Shop www.wacoal-america.com or follow Wacoal on social for the latest updates: Facebook @Wacoal , Instagram @WacoalAmerica , and TikTok @WacoalAmerica .

About Christian Siriano:

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano's designs have been worn by today's biggest names, including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and VPOTUS Kamala Harris, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few.

Having just celebrated the brand's 15th anniversary, the Siriano design studio continues celebrating beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian's work is in many prestigious museum exhibits, including his first-ever solo work retrospective titled "Christian Siriano: People Are People" at SCAD in Savannah and Atlanta, respectively, as well as The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. He's also contributed pieces to Kensington Palace's largest exhibition to date titled "Crown to Couture," the "Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear" exhibition at the V&A, "Grit to Glamour" at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The MET Costume Institute where he broke a Met Gala record for having three separate looks featured in the 2021 exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Christian himself was also named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2018 for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet, was a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 class of 2015, and was the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list at age 24.

Apart from his thriving fashion empire, Christian has been the host and mentor for Bravo's hit series "Project Runway" and recently added best-selling author (Dresses to Dream About and Dresses to Dream About: Deluxe Edition) and interior designer (Siriano Interiors) to his impressive list of credits. This past Spring saw the launch of the second collection of his furniture line, and this Fall, he'll release a new book called CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: THE NEW RED CARPET.

SOURCE Wacoal America