Wacoal Launches the mybraFit™ app, an AI-Powered, Revolutionary Fit Tool

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacoal, the nation's leading intimate apparel brand, launches a revolutionary fit solution, the mybraFit™ app. The first of its kind, mybraFit™ is a patent-pending, AI-powered app that determines accurate bra size within minutes and delivers a personalized recommendation of Wacoal bras tailored to fit the consumer's needs. With the mybraFit™ app, finding the perfect bra is now just a few taps away– no measuring tape, math calculations, or knowledge of your current sizing required.

Users can install the mybraFit™ app on their mobile device, capture a completely secure image of their body hands-free and answer four questions about their body and breast shape. Within minutes they will receive an email containing their customized size and bra wardrobe recommendation from over 60 styles that Wacoal currently offers, along with the ability to click and purchase products seamlessly. This size assessment is then stored in the consumer's profile and can be used for future purchases both online and in-store.

"The hard truth is that the intimate apparel business relies on antiquated practices that have not changed in decades. For too long, the industry has relied on the consumer to provide the information needed for accurate sizing. The mybraFit™ app brings ease to the fit experience, delivering a tailored size assessment within a matter of minutes, " says Miryha Fantegrossi, Vice President of Merchandising and Design at Wacoal America. "The mybraFit™ app is a transformative solution, and by using our vast knowledge of fit and style expertise, we've created a personalized, time-efficient, and foolproof sizing tool for everyone."

Understanding breast size and shape is integral to finding the right fit. The mybraFit™ app uses a proprietary algorithm that takes these factors into account to accurately predict the consumer's correct bra size and recommend the bras that will suit them best. Drawing on decades of creating perfect products that have been developed and fit on real women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and ethnicities, the mybraFit™ app is trained by a design expert's eye.

The mybraFit™ app was developed in tandem with Sizer Technologies, a global leader in contactless digital body measuring solutions. Wacoal chose to collaborate with Sizer Technologies due to their unmatched sizing accuracy and convenient, user-friendly experience.

This technology-forward approach is part of Wacoal's larger investment in bringing its in-person fitting expertise to the online shopping experience. Safety and security have been prioritized at every level of development, and Wacoal has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the virtual imaging is secure. The images uploaded for each user's fit assessment are not saved, only the size and product recommendations are.

"In recent years, we have noticed a behavioral shift– consumers becoming increasingly reliant on digital options. With that in mind, it's important to continue to find ways to innovate and create a seamless experience for consumers. The launch of the mybraFit™ app is a key part of that step forward," said Mitchell Kauffman, President and CEO of Wacoal America. "This concept will allow Wacoal to connect with customers in a new way, giving them a personalized shopping journey that leverages our expertise in fit and unmatched service from the comfort of their home."

The mybraFit™ app, along with Wacoal's additional sizing tools and fit guides will be available on Wacoal-America.com/find-your-fit beginning May 18, 2021.

Wacoal Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

212.941.9394

ABOUT WACOAL:

Established in 1985, Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance.

ABOUT SIZER TECHNOLOGIES:

Sizer offers powerful, convenient, and friendly body measurements solutions, empowering our partners to leverage valuable sizing-data, improving their offering and service. The patented Sizer body measuring solution captures the user's body measurements and translates them into highly accurate size recommendations. Companies around the globe trust Sizer to help them solve the customer friction of incorrect fit. With Sizer, customers experience improvements in their daily operations and massive savings in time, costs and returns. Sizer is a private company headquartered in Israel.

For more information contact Nicole Levitt, VP Marketing, [email protected], 972.54.423.2478; visit www.sizer.me or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wacoal America, Inc.