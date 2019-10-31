Wacom and Celsys expand creative collaboration

TOKYO and PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in 2006 with a ComicStudioMini software and Intuos3 pen tablet bundle for digital art enthusiasts, Wacom and Celsys have long enjoyed a collaborative relationship. With the ultimate goal of improving and advancing the creative experience of digital illustrators and animators, the two companies are delivering the tools to make digital art more viable, fun and user-friendly.

To support and celebrate the creative community, Wacom and Celsys have come up with a truly special offer. Starting now, purchasers of a new Wacom Cintiq will receive a free 12-month subscription to CLIP STUDIO PAINT PRO. The Wacom Cintiq, specifically designed for young creative professionals, creative enthusiasts, art students and passionate hobbyists, is a fantastic tool for digital sketching and illustration. By working directly on screen with Wacom's renowned pressure-sensitive pen, users discover the freedom, precise control and natural pen-on-paper feel that are synonymous with the Cintiq name. Using the various brushes offered in CLIP STUDIO PAINT with Wacom Cintiq makes it easy to create amazing art. Just in time for the upcoming holidays, this offer is certain to make a great gift for the enthusiast or professional comic artist.

"As a long-time professional comic book artist, Wacom graphics tablets and CLIP STUDIO PAINT have completely transformed the way that I work and become a completely indispensable combination to me," said Cameron Stewart, the artist of Batgirl and Fight Club 2. "After almost a decade of using them to create comics, these tools are as vital and important to me now as pencil and paper were to my predecessors."

Optimizing digital tools

In the production of manga and illustrations, detailed drawings are often required. Exceptional sensitivity and responsive control of the pen and various brushes are the cornerstone of drawing, inking or painting. Starting at the product development stage, Wacom and Celsys product and engineering teams cooperate to optimize the Wacom-Celsys experience by delivering precise control and creative freedom to the end user.

Wacom's new Pro Pen 2 technology, found on its Intuos Pro, Cintiq, Cintiq Pro and MobileStudio Pro branded tablets and pen displays, works elegantly with Celsys' brush engine for an authentic, natural drawing experience. The pen's 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag free tracking interact seamlessly with CLIP STUDIO PAINT for amazing feedback and results that effectively emulate working with traditional media.

"Celsys shares in our vision of enhancing the capabilities of today's creatives and working together to build a bright future for digital artists everywhere," said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President Wacom's branded creative products group. "We look forward to continuing our mission of developing natural and intuitive digital solutions that will allow artists to keep on creating great art and inspire others to do the same."

Supporting digital art around the world

The Wacom and Celsys relationship goes way beyond product offerings. Their co-produced videos on how to draw manga have been viewed by thousands of novice artists seeking to expand their own artistic horizons. In addition, Wacom and Celsys co-exhibit or collaborate at various events globally, such as Comic Market (Japan), Japan Expo (France), Seoul Comic Con (Korea), and New York Comic Con (USA). Users at these events have the opportunity to experience drawing with the different brush tools of Celsys' software on Wacom's latest pen products.

"Together, Wacom and Celsys provide a great drawing experience for users. By strengthening our collaborations, we aim to enhance the digital art experience and continue to build an exciting future for artists everywhere," said Tetsuya Kobayashi, Celsys' Head of Marketing Department.

