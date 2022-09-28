Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display engineered for harmony

Designed to fit the individual and unique workflow needs of today's and tomorrow's professional digital artists and content creation teams, Wacom's latest pen display combines next generation pen and touch technology with best-in-class screen and color performance and customizable ergonomic enhancements. The Wacom Cintiq 27 is thoughtfully built to be an extension of the artists' hand and vision.

TOKYO and PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wacom announces the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display, a creative instrument defined and developed by members of the global art and design community in conjunction with Wacom's product teams to deliver the most immersive and stable pen on screen experience to date. Purpose built for creative professionals - 2D illustrators, 3D modelers, animators, game developers, virtual production artists, etc. - the Cintiq Pro 27's large digital canvas offers seamless interaction with creative software applications and provides the comfort and ease of use synonymous with all Wacom devices. The new 27-inch Cintiq Pro represents a major step forward in virtually all categories that matter to digital pen display users, such as improved pen performance and multi-touch, better ergonomics, faster refresh rates, vivid and accurate color as well as a focus on comfort and custom options. Additionally, users will appreciate the modern look, light weight and thin 27" screen that sports a smaller footprint than its Cintiq Pro 24 sibling. Wacom's latest pen display joins the Cintiq Pro 16 and Cintiq Pro 24 models to form a comprehensive range of sizes for every need and workspace.

"The emphasis on cloud computing and the dependencies placed on professional freelance and studio artists to collaborate freely, quickly and efficiently on a global scale requires a multi-tasking, do-it-all creative tool," says Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Branded Business Group. "With the new Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 creative professionals can count on intuitive and natural-feeling pen and touch input, extremely accurate, factory-calibrated color, faster refresh and other design features that allow users to comfortably and confidently produce and share work across the creative pipeline."

Pro Pen 3 and multi-touch take customization and performance to a new level

The pen on screen experience on the Cintiq Pro 27 has been vastly improved with the introduction of the Pro Pen 3. Users now have the ability to change the weight, barrel size and center of gravity of the pen with interchangeable components that come with the pen. Being able to customize the pen allows artists and designers to satisfy their exact working preferences which ultimately translates into more comfortable and natural-feeling digital input sessions. In addition, the Pro Pen 3 has enhanced tilt recognition and still features Wacom's renowned EMR (Electro-Magentic Resonance) technology with 8,192 levels of pressure and battery-free operation. The pen never needs charging which saves valuable time and money. Three programmable side-switches are also located on the pen to create software shortcuts and modifiers with virtually every pressure-sensitive application on the market.

Multi-touch also comes standard and is extremely valuable for an artists' non-dominant hand when working in programs, especially 3D applications, requiring one to pinch, zoom and rotate a model or sculpture while working with the pen. For those working in a virtual production environment, the ten-point selective touch allows users to precisely manipulate on-screen sliders and other navigable features for an extremely efficient workflow. And since the pen display can work with both Mac and PC, operating system gestures are always available to the user. Multi-touch with Linux is dependent on application support. For those artists and designers who prefer to work in select applications without the benefit of multi-touch, there is a convenient on/off button.

A brilliant display

The Cintiq Pro 27's new display features virtually no parallax and latency with a much improved refresh rate of 120Hz, allowing the cursor to track twice as fast as previous models. It is equipped with HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and the PQ (Perceptual Quantization) curve for displaying and editing HDR (High Dynamic Range) video content. Delivering brilliant 4k resolution in 10-bit color, 98% DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema Initiatives – Protocol 3), the film industry's color standard, as well as 99% Adobe® RGB color accuracy, users will delight in the fidelity of the display and the true-to-life visual experience. The display is not only Pantone® validated, but also Pantone SkinTone validated, meeting the Pantone standard for accurately displaying the entire range of human skin tones. For users that enjoy moving their most commonly used keyboard shortcuts closer to their actual workspace, grip-style ExpressKeys®, eight in total, four on each side, have been added to the back of the display for easy, ergonomical access. Additionally, Wacom has added an expandable bezel to the Cintiq Pro 27 where one can add a small extension table to rest, for example, a keyboard or smartphone. The 1/4" UNC photo thread mounts can also be used to attach Webcams and other accessories. The Cintiq Pro 27 display has a smaller footprint than the Cintiq Pro 24, offering valuable space improvements for a cleaner and more efficient work area. The edge-to-edge etched glass surface provides artists with precise control and a natural pen on screen experience.

New stand designed for designers

The Cintiq's new stand matches the modern, sleek design of the new pen display. It's fully adjustable to meet virtually any working position and even supports +/- 20 degrees of screen rotation. For users seeking another stand option, the display does have VESA mounts for other OEM stands.

"Professional content creators in media and entertainment, industrial design and education can all benefit from a tool that's fit to work the way they want to work," continues Karaoglu. "Whether illustrating in 2D, sculpting in 3D or building a virtual production solution, everyone has their own way of working and we are excited to be introducing the Cintiq Pro 27 to the creative community."

Works with multiple software applications. New software trials also available

Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 users from every discipline – illustration, animation, game development, photography and industrial design to name a few – will find that all of their favorite pressure-sensitive software applications interrelate perfectly with the new pen display. Leading applications from Adobe®, Autodesk®, Corel®, Pixologic® and the Foundry® will continue to deliver amazing results for those working on a Cintiq Pro. To offer new perspectives to Cintiq Pro 27 customers as they set out on their creative journeys, Wacom is providing access to the following downloadable 90-days software trials at the time of launch: Celsys'® Clip Studio Paint EX, a complete and easy-to-use digital drawing application for the creation of comics, general illustration and 2D animation, and MASV®, the cloud-based file sharing application for creative professionals. Also available in the latter half of October as three month trials are Shapr3D®, the intuitive CAD tool built to make 3D modeling easier and quicker and Bluescape®, a visual collaboration solution with whiteboarding capabilities, infinite canvases and image search. In addition, 90-day trials of Toon Boom®'s Harmony, for creating end-to-end 2D animations and their Storyboard Pro application, the all-in-one storyboard solution, can be downloaded in the second half of October.

Availability and Sustainability

The Cintiq Pro 27 pen display will be available at the Wacom eStore and select retailers at the time of launch. The suggested retail price of the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display is $3,499.95 (USD). The suggested retail price of the custom Wacom Ergo Stand is $499.95 (USD). Wacom also cares about the environment and over 50% of the display's main body and stand utilize PCR plastic.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Please visit www.wacom.com for further information.

