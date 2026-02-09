Wacom Honored with Ub Iwerks Award for Longstanding Contribution to Animation at the 53rd Annie Awards

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom has been honored with the Ub Iwerks Award at the 53rd Annie Awards, recognizing its longstanding contribution to the animation industry through digital pen and ink technologies and its enduring role within the global animation community.

Presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, the Ub Iwerks Award celebrates technical advancements that have had a significant and lasting impact on the art and industry of animation. The award recognizes innovations that have helped shape animation production practices and expand creative possibilities over time. Named after animation pioneer Ub Iwerks — whose groundbreaking work helped shape some of the medium's earliest iconic characters — the award honors those who continue to push the medium forward.

For decades, Wacom's digital pen and ink technologies and creative tools have been widely adopted in animation production environments around the world. From early concept development and storyboarding to animation and compositing, Wacom's tools have supported artists in bringing hand-drawn expression into digital workflows, helping bridge traditional techniques with evolving production methods.

"When Wacom was first suggested to the ASIFA-Hollywood Board of Directors, many of us were genuinely surprised, having assumed the company had already received this honor. It quickly became clear, however, that this was exactly the right moment to recognize their contributions," said Aubry Mintz, Executive Director of ASIFA-Hollywood.

"Wacom has become an industry standard in professional digital pen and tablet technology, to the point where it is nearly impossible to find a studio or production that does not rely on their tools in some capacity."

Beyond its technology, Wacom has also been recognized for its long-standing support of the creative community through educational initiatives and ongoing industry collaboration.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Annie Awards," said Nobu Ide, President and CEO of Wacom. "This award is especially meaningful to us because it does not recognize a single product or moment in time, but rather the long-standing role Wacom has played alongside the animation community.

For decades, we have worked closely with creators, studios, educators, and partners around the world, learning from them and evolving together as animation itself has evolved. This recognition belongs to the entire creative ecosystem that has trusted, supported, and continuously challenged us over the years.

We remain committed to supporting the future of animation by empowering creators and contributing to the communities that inspire our work every day."

The Annie Awards are widely regarded as the animation industry's most prestigious honors, celebrating excellence across creative and technical disciplines. Wacom's receipt of the Ub Iwerks Award places the company among a distinguished group of individuals and organizations recognized for advancing the medium through innovation.

