Waddell & Reed Selects Riskalyze to Provide Risk Alignment for Advisors

AUBURN, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Riskalyze announced an enterprise agreement to deliver risk alignment at scale to all Waddell & Reed, Inc. affiliated advisors. Riskalyze's platform of client engagement tools and analytics technology helps Waddell & Reed advisors enhance their service and align risk metrics with specific client needs and risk tolerances.

"We're pleased to bring Riskalyze's offerings to our advisors and know this is just the beginning of our partnership," said Matthew Reeves, Senior Vice President, Wealth Solutions Group, for Waddell & Reed, Inc. "Riskalyze's top-notch platform integrates well with our expanding technology options as we continually identify new ways to enhance an advisor's capacity to deepen client relationships."

Reeves noted that the partnership with Riskalyze is another step in the strategic evolution of Waddell & Reed's wealth management business, focused on boosting its advisor experience through technological enhancements, product expansion and broadening support. Waddell & Reed, Inc. is one of the pioneers of the planning industry, founded more than 80 years ago.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Waddell & Reed and their team of advisors," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "We truly believe that our mission and core values are deeply aligned with their vision and objectives, and we're proud of their trust in the Risk Number®. I am confident that our shared drive to empower the world to invest fearlessly will make for a very successful partnership."

Waddell & Reed advisors are now able to effectively align clients and investment portfolios uniquely suited to their needs through the use of Riskalyze's sophisticated tools and features including Risk Assessment, Portfolio Analytics, Retirement Maps, and more.

Patrick Hannon, Managing Director of Major Accounts at Riskalyze, added, "We're proud to work with Waddell & Reed at this turning point in their business, and I believe our two companies share the same vision to empower and equip advisors with the best technology to let their work and value shine through to the client."

The enterprise agreement between the two firms is currently in place, and Waddell & Reed has already activated Riskalyze users on the platform.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About Waddell & Reed

Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed, Inc. is one of the oldest financial planning firms in the U.S., providing total planning services to clients throughout the United States through a network of independent financial advisors. It is a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR).

