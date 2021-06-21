Waddington Europe Earns Coveted Zero Waste Award

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waddington Europe, a division of Novolex®, has been awarded a 4-star rating at the Zero Waste Awards.

Waddington Europe, a division of Novolex®, has been awarded a 4-star rating at the Zero Waste Awards. Waddington Europe achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status last year across all three of its manufacturing sites, which are located in Arklow Co. Wicklow in Ireland and Milton Keynes and Bridgwater in the United Kingdom. The coveted certification was awarded following a rigorous auditing process.

The leading European thermoforming packaging specialists achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status last year across all three of its manufacturing sites, which are located in Arklow Co. Wicklow in Ireland and Milton Keynes and Bridgwater in the United Kingdom. The certification was awarded to Waddington Europe following a rigorous auditing process by Valpak, the official third-party auditor accredited to evaluate facility compliance with the Zero Waste to Landfill criteria.

In recognition of this achievement, Waddington Europe was awarded a 4-star rating at the Zero Waste Awards.

"We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously. A huge amount of work and commitment has gone into making Waddington Europe's target of 'Zero Waste to Landfill' a reality," said Eduardo Gomes, Managing Director of Waddington Europe. "We worked with experts and market leaders to review our processes and waste streams to ensure anything that could be recycled was being recycled. We are absolutely delighted that our efforts have also been awarded 4 stars at the Zero Waste Awards."

Set up in 2010, the Zero Waste Awards program has more than 500 members and is the UK's premier recognition for businesses and organizations that are committed to increasing the amount of waste they reduce, reuse and recycle.

Organizers of the awards said the overall objective "is to build a community of sustainable businesses, providing a platform for winners to collaborate and work together to reduce their environmental impact."

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processing and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

