Waddington Europe Launches New rPET TamperVisible Hot Fill Product Line for Soups and Sauces

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European thermoforming packaging specialists Waddington Europe, a division of Novolex®, is augmenting its revolutionary TamperVisible® range of protective packaging products to include a pioneering Hot Fill option.

The TamperVisible range of products is designed for consumer peace of mind, reassuring the end user that the food inside is as safe as the day it was prepared. A snap mechanism on the corner of the pack must physically be broken to access the lid opening, making an attempt to open the package visible to a consumer.

The packaging line is also ideal for storage optimisation and increased shelf life as they easily fit inside most refrigerator door shelves. And now, TamperVisible Hot Fill can withstand temperatures of up to 185 F° (85°C), making it a convenient packaging option for sauces, soups, noodles, pate, ready meals and desserts such as steamed puddings, while also being microwavable.

Made from high clarity rPET (recycled PET), the TamperVisible Hot Fill line offers superior shelf appeal and a clearer view of the contents unlike thicker polypropylene and crystallized PET (cPET) hot fill containers, which are typically opaque.

Additionally, TamperVisible Hot Fill is available in four recycled content blends, from a minimum of 30% to Waddington Europe's full Eco Blend™ 100 packaging made from 100% recycled content and which is also 100% recyclable. Branding and recycling information are displayed via a patented "clip on" decoration, making for easy and correct separation and recycling.

"Our new TamperVisible Hot Fill line makes no trade-offs — we combine food safety and hot-packaging performance with recycled materials made for the circular economy," said Eduardo Gomes, managing director at Waddington Europe. "Our in-house innovation team was tasked with providing a more convenient and sustainable option for the food and retail sectors, and they answered the call."

Customers now have a best-in-class closed loop solution for hot fill packaging with TamperVisible® Hot Fill. Thermoformed packaging made with rPET can also be up to 30% lighter than packaging made with polypropylene and with a much thinner gauge.

With a significantly reduced carbon footprint, TamperVisible® Hot Fill also is RecyCLASS end-of-life grade A, which means it can be recycled back into bottle grade flake and is also compliant with the new UK plastic tax, due to commence in April 2022.

About Waddington Europe

Waddington Europe is the European thermoforming division of Novolex, a leading manufacturer of paper and plastic packaging and food service products. With three production sites in Milton Keynes and Bridgewater in the UK, Arklow, IR and Eureka Caterware sales offices in Holland, the vertically integrated business supplies the food industry with in-house sheet extrusion capabilities coupled with product innovation, design and sampling experts.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processing and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

