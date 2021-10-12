Waddington Europe Offers New Punnet That's Easier to Recycle, Uses Less Plastic

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European thermoforming packaging specialist Waddington® Europe, a division of Novolex®, has launched a new 100% mono-material protective soft-fruit punnet thanks to the company's revolutionary MONOAIR™ cushion technology.

Traditionally, punnet bases have required an additional layer of bubble padding attached with a glue adhesive to protect soft fruit from bruising and spoiling in transit. However, the padding must be removed from the container to be properly recycled.

"The MONOAIR™ cushion is now integrated into the base of Waddington's 100% recycled PET (rPET) punnets, eliminating the need for a separate bubble pad," said Eduardo Gomes, Managing Director of Waddington Europe. "That conserves resources without compromising on the high standards of product protection and quality that our customers have come to expect from Waddington Europe.

"We also took the opportunity to redesign and downgauge the punnets so that they now contain 30% less plastic than before while still maintaining their excellent structural integrity," Gomes added.

MONOAIR™ cushion technology makes life easier for consumers, who can now simply throw the whole punnet into their recycling bin without having to worry about separating the bubble padding first. That gives them peace of mind knowing that not only is there less plastic in the punnet, but that 100% of the container can be recycled back into food-grade packaging rPET.

Having undergone successful trials with two of Waddington Europe's largest soft-fruit customers, the MONOAIR™ cushion punnets are now available to order for the 2022 soft-fruit season.

To find out more about Waddington Europe and its commitment to recycling through sustainable rPET packaging solutions, visit www.waddingtoneurope.com.

About Waddington Europe

Waddington® Europe is the European thermoforming division of Novolex®, a leading manufacturer of paper and plastic packaging and food service products. With three production sites in Milton Keynes and Bridgewater in the UK, Arklow, IR and Eco-Products and Eureka Caterware sales offices in Holland, the vertically integrated business supplies the food industry with in-house sheet extrusion capabilities coupled with product innovation, design and sampling experts.

About Novolex®

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processing and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

